JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director and Deputy Assistant Director Posts, Download UPSC Notification PDF @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director and Deputy Assistant Director. Check UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Download Link, UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility, UPSC Recruitment Age Limit, UPSC Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 15, 2021 20:22 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2021
UPSC Recruitment 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director and Deputy Assistant Director. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 4 March 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 4 March 2021
  • Last date for printing completely submitted online application: 5 March 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Director - 3 Posts
  • Deputy Assistant Director (Police Science) - 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Director -Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s in Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s in Commerce or Bachelors in Law.
  • Deputy Assistant Director (Police Science) - Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized university or institute.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 30 years

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Experience

  • Assistant Director - 1 year
  • Deputy Assistant Director (Police Science) - 2 year

Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 4 February 2021. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference before 5 February 2021.  The candidates can directly access the UPSC Recruitment online application link by clicking on the above link.

Candidates are not required to submit to the Commission either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document. They will be required to bring along with them the printouts of their online applications and the documents if called for an interview.

 UPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PH/Women candidates - No Fee
  • All others - Rs. 25/-

FAQ

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 4 February 2021. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference before 5 February 2021. The candidates can directly access the UPSC Recruitment online application link by clicking on the above link.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Deputy Assistant Director Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized university or institute.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Assistant Director Recruitment?

Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s in Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s in Commerce or Bachelor’s in Law.

What is the age limit required for UPSC Director and Deputy Assistant Director Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have not attained the age of 30 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 4 March 2021

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationUPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director and Deputy Assistant Director Posts, Download UPSC Notification PDF @upsc.gov.in
Notification DateFeb 15, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMar 4, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization UPSC, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Education Qual CA/CS/ICWA, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next