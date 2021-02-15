UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director and Deputy Assistant Director Posts, Download UPSC Notification PDF @upsc.gov.in
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director and Deputy Assistant Director. Check UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Download Link, UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility, UPSC Recruitment Age Limit, UPSC Selection Criteria and other details here.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director and Deputy Assistant Director. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 4 March 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 4 March 2021
- Last date for printing completely submitted online application: 5 March 2021
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Director - 3 Posts
- Deputy Assistant Director (Police Science) - 1 Post
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Director -Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s in Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s in Commerce or Bachelors in Law.
- Deputy Assistant Director (Police Science) - Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized university or institute.
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 30 years
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Experience
- Assistant Director - 1 year
- Deputy Assistant Director (Police Science) - 2 year
Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Apply Online
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 4 February 2021. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference before 5 February 2021. The candidates can directly access the UPSC Recruitment online application link by clicking on the above link.
Candidates are not required to submit to the Commission either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document. They will be required to bring along with them the printouts of their online applications and the documents if called for an interview.
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- SC/ST/PH/Women candidates - No Fee
- All others - Rs. 25/-