UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director and Deputy Assistant Director Posts, Download UPSC Notification PDF @upsc.gov.in

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 4 February 2021. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference before 5 February 2021. The candidates can directly access the UPSC Recruitment online application link by clicking on the above link.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Deputy Assistant Director Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized university or institute.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Assistant Director Recruitment?

Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s in Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s in Commerce or Bachelor’s in Law.

What is the age limit required for UPSC Director and Deputy Assistant Director Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have not attained the age of 30 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 4 March 2021