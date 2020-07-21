UPSC Reimbursing “To and Fro” Airfare of Candidates Appearing for Civil Services Personality Tests Between July 20-July 30

UPSC gears up to conduct Personality Tests (Interviews) for the Civil Services Examination 2019 in the backdrop COVID-19 Pandemic. However, the commission is following all required safety measures and precautions required to be taken while conducting the Personality Tests. The latest Press Release issue by UPSC mentions all the measures commission is executing for the safety of the candidates.

UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam Pattern 2020

Reimbursement of Airfare for the Candidates Appearing for UPSC Personality Tests

As train services are not fully functional, the Commission, as a one-time measure, has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to and fro airfare’ to the candidates coming for the PTs. State PTs to move in/out of the restricted zones for the purpose of attending the same. The Commission is also helping the candidates with their lodging and transport requirements. Governments have been requested to allow the candidates holding e-Summon Letters for

Safety Kit Being Provided to Each Candidate on Arrival at Commission

On reaching the Commission, all candidates are being provided a ‘Sealed Kit’ consisting of a face mask, face shield, a bottle of sanitizer, and hand gloves. Since the Interview Boards generally comprise of senior advisers, the Commission has taken all precautionary and safety measures for contactless PTs in order to shield the interviewers and the interviewees appropriately. The Commission’s staff involved in the conduct of the PTs will also be equipped with suitable protective gear. Arrangements have been made for regular sanitization of all the rooms, halls, furniture, and equipment. Seating arrangements for the candidates at all venues will ensure safe physical distancing. Protocol/guidelines to be followed by the candidates for appearing in the interview have been communicated to them.

UPSC Conducting Interviews of 623 Candidates between July 20 - July 30

The Commission was in the midst of conducting the Personality Tests (PTs)/Interviews for 2,304 candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019 (CSE-2019) when the Government of India decided to impose a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Commission also reviewed the position and decided to defer the remaining PT Boards for 623 candidates of the CSE-2019 from 23.03.2020 onwards.

With the gradual lifting of the lockdown, the Commission decided to hold the PTs for the remaining candidates from 20th to 30th of July, 2020.

What is “UPSC Civil Services Rationalization Plan” Proposed by the Union Government?

