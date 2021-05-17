UPSC, UPTET, SSC: Check Details Of Important Exams & Notifications Postponed Due To COVID-19

UPSC 2021 (CSE) Prelims, SSC CGL 2020, UPTET 2020 are some of the important exams which have been postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Many exams have been postponed and many notifications of the government recruitment exams have been delayed due to the ongoing crisis. The new exam dates of a few exams have been announced and exam dates of other exams will be announced by the respective authorities after they assess the situation. Here are some important updates about exams & notifications.

UPSC (CSE) 2021 Prelims Postponed: New Exam Date Announced

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam for the year 2021 was scheduled for 27th June but due to a sudden surge in the number of cases, the commission has changed the exam schedule and announced a new exam date of 13 May 2021. Now UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2021 will be held on 10th October 2021.

SSC CGL 2020 Postponed:

The Staff Selection Commission has postponed SSC CGL 2020 exam recently and the exam schedule for the online exam has not been announced. As per the official notification, the commission will assess the situation after sometime and then it will announce the new exam dates.

SSC CHSL Exam 2020 for West Bengal (WB) Postponed:

Due to a surge in cases, SSC CHSL Exam 2020 in West Bengal (scheduled from 21.05.2021 to 22.05.2021) has been postponed. As per the official notification, the new exam dates will be announced after the assessment of the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic by the commission.

SSC GD Constable 2020 Notification Postponed

The commission has also postponed the released date of SSC GD constable notification till further notice.

UPTET 2020 Postponed:

Earlier UP TET exam was scheduled for 25 July 2021 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam has been postponed. The registration process was supposed to start in May but due to the crisis, the board has decided to postpone the exam until further notice.

