UPTET 2021 Exam Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases: Check Details

UPTET 2021: AS per the official notification released by the UP Board on March 15, the UP TET exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 25, 2021. The registration process was supposed to begin in May on the official website on updeled.gov.in. However, due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state, the board has decided to postpone the exam until further notice.

UPTET Exam is conducted in two different shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates who aim to become Primary Teacher need to appear for UPTET Paper-I (Classes I-V) and candidates who aim to become Middle School Teacher need to appear for the UPTET Paper-II (Classes VI-VIII). Both the papers are conducted on the same day in pen & paper mode (written).

UPTET 2021: Important Events & Dates

Event Date UPTET 2021 Notification 15 March 2021 UPTET Online Registration Postponed Last Date to apply for UPTET Postponed Last Date to Submit UPTET Application Fees Postponed UPTET Admit Card 2021 release date A week before exam UPTET Exam 2021 Postponed

UPTET 2021 Application Process

UPTET Online Application Process is conducted online at updeled.gov.in. Candidates who want to get the UPTET Eligibility Certificate need to register for the same and appear for the UPTET exam. UPTET Online Registration will be done online by filling the Application Form and paying the exam fee. Have a look at the detailed application process and the fee:

Step 1: Visit updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “UPTET 2021”

Step 3: Register for the UPTET by entering the required details

Step 4: Now apply by using the registration details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and sign

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Save the confirmation page

