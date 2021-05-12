UPTET 2021 Exam Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases: Check Details
Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Pareeksha Niyamak Pradhandhikari has postponed the UPTET 2021 exam which was to be conducted on July 25.
UPTET 2021: AS per the official notification released by the UP Board on March 15, the UP TET exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 25, 2021. The registration process was supposed to begin in May on the official website on updeled.gov.in. However, due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state, the board has decided to postpone the exam until further notice.
UPTET Exam is conducted in two different shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates who aim to become Primary Teacher need to appear for UPTET Paper-I (Classes I-V) and candidates who aim to become Middle School Teacher need to appear for the UPTET Paper-II (Classes VI-VIII). Both the papers are conducted on the same day in pen & paper mode (written).
UPTET 2021: Important Events & Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
UPTET 2021 Notification
|
15 March 2021
|
UPTET Online Registration
|
Postponed
|
Last Date to apply for UPTET
|
Postponed
|
Last Date to Submit UPTET Application Fees
|
Postponed
|
UPTET Admit Card 2021 release date
|
A week before exam
|
UPTET Exam 2021
|
Postponed
UPTET 2021 Application Process
UPTET Online Application Process is conducted online at updeled.gov.in. Candidates who want to get the UPTET Eligibility Certificate need to register for the same and appear for the UPTET exam. UPTET Online Registration will be done online by filling the Application Form and paying the exam fee. Have a look at the detailed application process and the fee:
Step 1: Visit updeled.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “UPTET 2021”
Step 3: Register for the UPTET by entering the required details
Step 4: Now apply by using the registration details
Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and sign
Step 6: Pay the application fee
Step 7: Save the confirmation page
