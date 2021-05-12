Will UPSC Postpone Civil Services Prelims 2021? Check Details!

UPSC 2021 Prelims (CSE) is scheduled for 27th June and no official announcement has been made to postpone the exams. Many candidates are also demanding to postpone the exams on social media such as Twitter and Facebook. However, experts are suggesting that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in the number of cases, there is a possibility that the examination might be postponed.

Situation Similar To Last Year:

An almost similar situation happened last year due to COVID-19 lockdown and nation-wise lockdown due to which UPSC 2020 was postponed. While deciding the new dates candidates were given at least 30 days of notice. The exam date(UPSC Prelims 2020) was postponed to October 4. So experts are suggesting that similar decisions are also expected this time considering the current situation.

UPSC Has Postponed Other Exams:

UPSC has recently postponed several exams due to the ongoing crisis. For example, interviews of the UPSC CSE 2020 (earlier scheduled from 26.04.2021 to 18.06.2021) are postponed till further announcement and the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 scheduled for 05-May 2021 is also postponed till the further update.

Other Recruitment Exams Has Also Been Postponed:

Other ongoing government recruitment exams like SSC CGL and some exams of SSC CHSL have also been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the official notification of SSC, the commission will assess the situation and then it will decide on exam dates.

Due to all these events and past year experience, experts are suggesting that there is a possibility that UPSC might postpone the Civil Service Exam if the COVID-19 cases keep on increasing. However, no official announcement has been made by the commission but UPSC aspirants are demanding to postpone the exam via social media.

