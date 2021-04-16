UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Last Two Months Study Plan for Revision Before Exam

UPSC IAS Study Plan: UPSC is going to conduct the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June in written format for the recruitment of officers in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Defence Accounts Service, Indian Railway Traffic Service, Indian Information Service, Delhi/Andaman & Nicobar Islands/Lakshadweep/Daman & Diu/Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service and others. In this article, we have shared below the detailed 30 Days and 15 Days Study Plan to crack the UPSC IAS Civil Services Prelims exam with flying colours. Go through the study plan below and start your last resort IAS Prelims exam revision.

Preparation for UPSC Prelims GS Paper

Once you are thorough with all the preparation, the next step is to plan your study schedule for the next 2 months for revision. With only 60 days available aspirants need to all the syllabus to qualify for the exam. Below we have provided a list of resources that should be followed for each subject:

➨ Current Affairs: There is no decided pattern for GS Prelims and every year the ratio of questions from each section varies. That is why aspirants should prepare the current affairs for the last 18-24 months.

References for Current Affairs-

Strategy for Current Affairs-

Prepare current affairs of the last 18-24 months. International Relations, Science and Technology, Defence are some of the key areas to concentrate

➨ History

History of India covers ancient, medieval, and modern history as well as the Indian National Movement. The syllabus is vast however if studied and revised well can help you solve 5-7 questions in the Prelims exams.

References for History-

Class 6-12th NCERT books for History Spectrum - A brief history of Modern India Bipin Chandra’s Struggle for Independence

➨ Geography

UPSC includes Indian and World Geography. Maps are an important part of the Geography syllabus and every year 1-2 map-based questions are asked in the Prelims exam every year.

References for Geography

Class 6-10 NCERTs - World Geography topics Class 11, 12 NCERT Oxford Atlas G.C. Leong - Physical Geography

Also Check: How to Study Indian and World Geography Through Maps?

➨ Indian Polity

There is only one book which is time and again suggested by all experts and aspirants. Indian Polity by Laxmikant should be read thoroughly. It may not be possible to cover the entire book before prelims hence, aspirants should read all the important articles thoroughly.

Also Check: 7 Effective Steps to Read Laxmikant Quickly for Indian Polity

➨ Economics

Economics includes topics from the economy, social development - poverty, inclusive growth, social sector initiatives, etc.

References for Economics

Class 11 and 12 NCERT Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh (reference only for important topics) The Indian Economy by Sanjiv Verma (for basics) Economy Survey Summary

➨ Environment

Environment and Ecology include topics related to biodiversity, climate change, etc. All the topics in news related to the environment should be carefully studied.

References for Environment

Class 12 Biology (Only environment topics) Shankar IAS notes

Also Check: How to Revise Environment & Ecology Syllabus Before Exam?

➨ General Science

Most of the questions from General science are related to current events, However, some basic concepts should not be ignored.

References for General Science

Class 6-10 NCERTs Science Reporter Magazine

Also Read: Tips & Strategy to Prepare CSAT (Paper 2)

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Study Plan for Last 2 Months Revision

Devote 2 months only for Revision: The last two months before the exam should be dedicated to the revision of static and current affairs syllabus. Read all the references thoroughly. Create a daily, weekly and monthly study plan to cover the given references in the next two months as per your time slots. You can also follow the timetable provided below

Practice Mock Tests: The last one month should be entirely dedicated to revision and practicing questions from mock tests and previous year’s papers. Practice as many mock tests as possible and revise your core concepts and prepared notes.

No New Study Resource: Now is not the time to start with any new subject or study resource. Often aspirants refer to multiple resources for current affairs and in order to not miss out on any current event, they tend to explore new resources. It is important that aspirants follow the authentic current affairs resources and avoid referring to any new books and websites.

Two Months Study Plan for UPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Weeks Subjects Week 1 History - Ancient, Medieval, Heritage & Culture, 2 Mock Tests Week 2 Modern History, Indian Polity (till the 1940s), 2 Previous Yr. Papers Week 3 Indian Polity, International Relations, Current affairs Week 4 Environment & Ecology, Current Affairs Week 5 Geography - Physical, World, Human, 2 Mock Tests Week 6 Science & Technology, Current Affairs, 2 Previous Yr. Papers Week 7 Day 1 & 2 - Environment + CA Day 3 & 4 - Science & Technology Day 5 & 6 - Indian Polity + CA Day 7 - History Week 8 Re-revise Current Affairs, Practice Mock Tests

Points to Remember:

- The study plan is constructed as per the prescribed UPSC Syllabus and can be followed easily.

- Make your own timetable to implement the study plan, this will help you in devoting the maximum time judiciously.

- The candidates should follow while undertaking this study plan is ONLY FOR REVISION.

- Remember that all subjects and topics are necessary and should not be skipped.

- Take proper breaks and intervals to ensure that the preparations do not get dull or overwhelming.

- Follow a proper healthy diet and take proper sleep - this would ensure that your energies are intact.

- This study plan is suggestive, you can modify it or change it as per your preparation level.

Also Read: UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: How to Revise Current Affairs Before Exam?