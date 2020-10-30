UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020: 15508 Vacancies for UP TGT and PGT Posts, Apply Online @pariksha.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has published a recruitment notification for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Check Online Application Link, Eligibility, Salary, Application Process, Application Fee, Post-wise Vacancy

Oct 30, 2020 10:47 IST
UP Teacher Recruitment 2020
UP UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has published a recruitment notification for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website - upsessb.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSESSB TGT PGT Posts through online mode on the official website - pariksha.up.nic.in from 29 October 2020. The last date for UPSESSB Teacher Registration is 27 November 2020. However, the last date for submitting the application form is 30 November 2020.

This is a golden opportunity for the candidates as a huge number of vacancies are notified under UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020. A total of 15,508 vacancies are available out of which 12913 for UP TGT and remaining 2595 vacancies for UP PGT Posts.

The selection for UP Teachers shall be done on the basis of written test of 500 marks. Candidates can check more details on UP TGT PGT Teacher Recruitment such as eligibility, vacancy break-up, selection process, application process below:

UPSESSB TGT PGT Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Registration - 29 October2020
  • Last Date of Registration  - 27 November 2020
  • Last Date of Fee Payment - 27 November 2020
  • Last Date for Submitting Application Form - 30 November 2020

UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details

Total - 15,508 Posts

TGT - 12913 Posts

 

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

1742

214

Mathematics

1822

167

Home Science

611

160

Urdu

65

12

English

1587

196

Drawing

710

103

Social Science

1392

186

Stitch

19

04

Sanskrit

938

97

Science

1741

202

Commerce

127

08

Agriculture

184

01

Physical Education

497

48

Music Playing

06

14

Singing Music

10

50

Total

11451

1462

PGT - 2595 Posts

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

363

47

Mathematics

98

01

Home Science

02

11

Economics

143

28

History

68

22

English

269

28

Drawing

49

27

Civics

153

30

Geography

250

08

Psychology

35

12

Pedagogy

25

05

Sociology

67

11

Sanskrit

232

34

Biology

108

06

Physics

148

10

Chemistry

160

11

Physical Education

11

02

Commerce

45

Agriculture

38

Military Science

10

Logic

07

Music Playing

09

Signing Music

12

Total

2281

314

 

Eligibility Criteria for UP TGT and PGT Posts

  • Educational Qualification:
  • TGT - Graduate Degree in relevant subject and B.Ed or equivalent
  • PGT - Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.

Age Limit:

Not less than 21 years as on 1st July 2020

UPSESSB TGT PGT Salary:

  • TGT - Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600
  • PGT - Rs.47600-151100,Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800

Selection Process for UP TGT and PGT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for UPSESSB TGT and PGT Recruitment 2020

The candidates can apply for UP Teacher Recruitment 2020 from 29 October to 27 November 2020 by following steps:

  1. Register for the Post
  2. Pay Application Fee
  3. Submit Application Form

UP TGT Recruitment Notification PDF

UP TGT Online Application Link

UP PGT Recruitment Notification PDF

UP PGT Online Application Link

UP Teacher Application Instruction

UPSESSB Website

Application Fee:

  • For General/OBC - Rs. 750/-
  • EWS (For TGT) - Rs. 450/-
  • EWS (For PGT) - Rs. 650/-
  • For SC - Rs. 450/-
  • For ST - Rs. 250/-

FAQ

How much is salary for UP PGT Posts ?

Rs.47600-151100,Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800

What is UP TGT Salary ?

Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600

How to Apply for UP Teacher Posts ?

The candidates can apply for UP Teacher Recruitment 2020 from 29 October to 27 November 2020.

What is the selection process for UP Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test

How many vacancies are available under UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

A total of 15,508 vacancies are available out of which 12913 for UP TGT and remaining 2595 vacancies for UP PGT Posts.
