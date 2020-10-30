UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020: 15508 Vacancies for UP TGT and PGT Posts, Apply Online @pariksha.up.nic.in

UP UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has published a recruitment notification for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website - upsessb.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSESSB TGT PGT Posts through online mode on the official website - pariksha.up.nic.in from 29 October 2020. The last date for UPSESSB Teacher Registration is 27 November 2020. However, the last date for submitting the application form is 30 November 2020.
This is a golden opportunity for the candidates as a huge number of vacancies are notified under UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020. A total of 15,508 vacancies are available out of which 12913 for UP TGT and remaining 2595 vacancies for UP PGT Posts.
The selection for UP Teachers shall be done on the basis of written test of 500 marks. Candidates can check more details on UP TGT PGT Teacher Recruitment such as eligibility, vacancy break-up, selection process, application process below:
UPSESSB TGT PGT Important Dates
- Starting Date of Registration - 29 October2020
- Last Date of Registration - 27 November 2020
- Last Date of Fee Payment - 27 November 2020
- Last Date for Submitting Application Form - 30 November 2020
UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details
Total - 15,508 Posts
TGT - 12913 Posts
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
1742
|
214
|
Mathematics
|
1822
|
167
|
Home Science
|
611
|
160
|
Urdu
|
65
|
12
|
English
|
1587
|
196
|
Drawing
|
710
|
103
|
Social Science
|
1392
|
186
|
Stitch
|
19
|
04
|
Sanskrit
|
938
|
97
|
Science
|
1741
|
202
|
Commerce
|
127
|
08
|
Agriculture
|
184
|
01
|
Physical Education
|
497
|
48
|
Music Playing
|
06
|
14
|
Singing Music
|
10
|
50
|
Total
|
11451
|
1462
PGT - 2595 Posts
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
363
|
47
|
Mathematics
|
98
|
01
|
Home Science
|
02
|
11
|
Economics
|
143
|
28
|
History
|
68
|
22
|
English
|
269
|
28
|
Drawing
|
49
|
27
|
Civics
|
153
|
30
|
Geography
|
250
|
08
|
Psychology
|
35
|
12
|
Pedagogy
|
25
|
05
|
Sociology
|
67
|
11
|
Sanskrit
|
232
|
34
|
Biology
|
108
|
06
|
Physics
|
148
|
10
|
Chemistry
|
160
|
11
|
Physical Education
|
11
|
02
|
Commerce
|
45
|
–
|
Agriculture
|
38
|
–
|
Military Science
|
10
|
–
|
Logic
|
07
|
–
|
Music Playing
|
–
|
09
|
Signing Music
|
–
|
12
|
Total
|
2281
|
314
Eligibility Criteria for UP TGT and PGT Posts
- Educational Qualification:
- TGT - Graduate Degree in relevant subject and B.Ed or equivalent
- PGT - Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.
Age Limit:
Not less than 21 years as on 1st July 2020
UPSESSB TGT PGT Salary:
- TGT - Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600
- PGT - Rs.47600-151100,Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800
Selection Process for UP TGT and PGT Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam
How to Apply for UPSESSB TGT and PGT Recruitment 2020
The candidates can apply for UP Teacher Recruitment 2020 from 29 October to 27 November 2020 by following steps:
- Register for the Post
- Pay Application Fee
- Submit Application Form
UP TGT Recruitment Notification PDF
UP TGT Online Application Link
UP PGT Recruitment Notification PDF
UP PGT Online Application Link
UP Teacher Application Instruction
Application Fee:
- For General/OBC - Rs. 750/-
- EWS (For TGT) - Rs. 450/-
- EWS (For PGT) - Rs. 650/-
- For SC - Rs. 450/-
- For ST - Rs. 250/-