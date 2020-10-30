UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020: 15508 Vacancies for UP TGT and PGT Posts, Apply Online @pariksha.up.nic.in

UP UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has published a recruitment notification for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website - upsessb.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSESSB TGT PGT Posts through online mode on the official website - pariksha.up.nic.in from 29 October 2020. The last date for UPSESSB Teacher Registration is 27 November 2020. However, the last date for submitting the application form is 30 November 2020.

This is a golden opportunity for the candidates as a huge number of vacancies are notified under UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020. A total of 15,508 vacancies are available out of which 12913 for UP TGT and remaining 2595 vacancies for UP PGT Posts.

The selection for UP Teachers shall be done on the basis of written test of 500 marks. Candidates can check more details on UP TGT PGT Teacher Recruitment such as eligibility, vacancy break-up, selection process, application process below:

UPSESSB TGT PGT Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration - 29 October2020

Last Date of Registration - 27 November 2020

Last Date of Fee Payment - 27 November 2020

Last Date for Submitting Application Form - 30 November 2020

UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details

Total - 15,508 Posts

TGT - 12913 Posts

Subject Name Male Female Hindi 1742 214 Mathematics 1822 167 Home Science 611 160 Urdu 65 12 English 1587 196 Drawing 710 103 Social Science 1392 186 Stitch 19 04 Sanskrit 938 97 Science 1741 202 Commerce 127 08 Agriculture 184 01 Physical Education 497 48 Music Playing 06 14 Singing Music 10 50 Total 11451 1462

PGT - 2595 Posts

Subject Name Male Female Hindi 363 47 Mathematics 98 01 Home Science 02 11 Economics 143 28 History 68 22 English 269 28 Drawing 49 27 Civics 153 30 Geography 250 08 Psychology 35 12 Pedagogy 25 05 Sociology 67 11 Sanskrit 232 34 Biology 108 06 Physics 148 10 Chemistry 160 11 Physical Education 11 02 Commerce 45 – Agriculture 38 – Military Science 10 – Logic 07 – Music Playing – 09 Signing Music – 12 Total 2281 314

Eligibility Criteria for UP TGT and PGT Posts

Educational Qualification:

TGT - Graduate Degree in relevant subject and B.Ed or equivalent

PGT - Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.

Age Limit:

Not less than 21 years as on 1st July 2020

UPSESSB TGT PGT Salary:

TGT - Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600

PGT - Rs.47600-151100,Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800

Selection Process for UP TGT and PGT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for UPSESSB TGT and PGT Recruitment 2020

The candidates can apply for UP Teacher Recruitment 2020 from 29 October to 27 November 2020 by following steps:

Register for the Post Pay Application Fee Submit Application Form

Application Fee: