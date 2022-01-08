UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification Likely to release on 15 January for 5000+ Vacancies

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification is likely to release on 15 January. All those who are willing to make their career in the teaching field have a golden opportunity. Government Jobs Aspirants are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Good News for the Job Aspirants. Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) is going to release the notification soon on its website. All those who are looking for a teacher govt job opportunity would have a golden chance to apply for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher.

According to the media reports, the board is going to recruit about 5000+ vacancies of Trained Graduates (TGT) and Lecturer (PGT) Whereas more than 2000+ vacant posts of principals will be selected. The posts vacant after October 2019 have been included in the recruitment of TGT-PGT. The vacant posts before October 2019 have been recruited under TGT-PGT 2021. A proposal is being sent to the government regarding recruitment on behalf of the selection board. Online applications will be taken after getting the approval of the government. The notification for UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 is likely to be released on 15 January 2022. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be communicated

Last date for submission of online application: to be communicated

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)

PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TGT - Candidates Should have a Graduation Degree in the concerned subject along with B.Ed. or any other training Certificate.

PGT - Candidates Should have a Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject along with B.Ed. or any other training Certificate.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The age of the candidates must not be less than 21 years.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in written tests and academic records.

How to apply for UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode. The dates of application will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

