UPSESSB Teachers' Recruitment to conduct double verification of vacant posts: Check Details Here

Teachers' Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) for the first time will be conducting a double verification of vacant posts of teachers across more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools in UP.

UPSESSB Latest News: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) for the first time will be conducting a double verification of vacant posts across more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The Prayagraj-based UPSESSB will only launch the next teachers’ recruitment drive after it has successfully conducted the exercise of double verification of vacant posts.

During a government-level meeting on 19th May 2022, the decision to conduct a double verification of vacant posts across government-aided schools was announced. The exercise will be carried out on priority with assistance from already appointed district task forces within 3 days of launching the exercise.

Why UPSESSB will conduct double verification of vacant posts?

As a major cause of concern, instances of post-recruitment inconvenience have been found during many past teachers’ recruitment drives wherein the selected candidates through the teachers’ recruitment drive by UPSESSB have been denied or turned down from joining the allotted school stating the reason the post has already been filled with a teacher.

UPSESSB is going to open the requisition portal from May 23 to 25

On 20th May 2022, UPSESSB Secretary Naval Kishor had sent a missive to all District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSs) that the task of double verification of vacant posts be taken up on priority to finish the exercise well within timeframe. There will be no extension on the timeline of the task.

Speaking of the process of the exercise, the UPSESSB will open the requisition portal from 23rd May to 25th May 2022 during which the District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSs) will be asked to update information about vacant posts of teachers across more than 4500 government-aided schools in their respective districts.

The DIOSs will be gather the data on the vacant posts through post verification. They will re-check the number of vacant posts while keeping the records for the subject-wise sanctioned posts of teachers, number of total students in the schools, implementation of reservation quota as per the government rules across the schools by the district task force and then upload the data of vacant posts.

UPSESSB requisition portal for verification of vacant posts: Background

In December 2021, the exercise of requisition of vacant posts of teachers and principals was conducted wherein the count of vacant posts across government-aided schools was requested. A total of 4500 vacancies of Assistant Teachers while 850 vacancies of Lecturers was reported across all districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The requisition portal was first time opened from 16th April to 25th April so that DIOSs could update the count of vacant posts after post verification across their respective districts.