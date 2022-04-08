UPSSSC Admit Card 2018-22 for JE Released, Download @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2018-22 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can download UPSSSC Admit Card from here.

UPSSSC Admit Card 2018-22: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has uploaded the admit card of the written exam for the post of Associate Junior Engineer, Sangank and Foreman Posts. Candidates who are appearing in UPSSSC Exam 2018 can download UPSSSC JE Admit Card from the official website(upsssc.gov.in) or through UPSSSC Admit Card Link given below:

The said exam is scheduled to be held on 16 April 2022 (Saturday) from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. The exam will be held at 8 center of the state including Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Paryagraj, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

How to Download UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2018 ?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in Click on the link 'Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2018' ’Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, gender and enter the verification code Download UP JE Admit Card

UPSSSC had published the notification for the recruitment of 1477 vacancies for the post of Jr. Engineer (Electric / Mechanical), Jr. Engineer (Civil), Jr. Engineer (Water), Jr. Engineer (Printing Overseer), Jr. Engineer (Electrical), Jr. Engineer (Agricultural Engineering), Jr. Television Engineer, Jr. Engineer Automobile, Electrical Jr. Engineer, Electrical & Mechanical Foreman-Class-1, Jr. Engineer (Mechanical), Jr. Engineer, and Computer.

The commission had invited online applications from 30 October 2018 to 30 November 2018.

