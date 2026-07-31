UPSSSC AGTA City Slip 2026: Download Group C City Slip at upsssc.gov.in- Link Active

Key Points UPSSSC AGTA city intimation slips for the 2026 exam were released on July 31.

The offline mains exam for UPSSSC AGTA is scheduled for August 09, 2026.

Admit cards with exact exam centers are expected to be released on Aug 5-6.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC AGTA city slip on its official website, i.e., upsssc.gov.in, for Advertisement No. 06-Exam/2026. The UPSSSC will conduct the offline mains exam on August 09, 2026. The board has released the UPSSSC AGTA Group C city slip on July 31. Candidates who have registered for the UPSSSC AGTA recruitment 2026 can download their UPSSSC AGTA Group C city intimation slip from the official website. The UPSSSC has also mentioned in its notice that the admit card with exact exam centre details will be available to download soon. Through this recruitment, the UPSSSC will fill 2759 vacancies of Agriculture Technical Assistant Group C staff in the Department of Agriculture, Government of Uttar Pradesh. UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant City Intimation Slip 2026

The UPSSSC AGTA city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card. UPSSSC AGTA Group C 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC AGTA Group C city intimation slip online on its official website. Candidates can download it from there after login through their login credentials. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the UPSSSC AGTA Group C 2026 City Intimation Slip. UPSSSC AGTA Group C 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link How to Download the UPSSSC AGTA City Slip 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download their UPSSSC AGTA city intimation slip for the July 24 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website upsssc.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the ‘UPSSSC AGTA Group C City Slip’ download link Step 3: A new window will open; fill in all the details like registration number, password and security PIN and click on ‘Submit’. Step 4: The city slip will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the city slip PDF. Details Mentioned In UPSSSC AGTA 2026 Exam City Slip 2026 Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the UPSSSC AGTA Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned: Name of the candidate

Father's Name

Application Number

Gender & Date of Birth

Category & PwD status

Exam City

Exam Date

Shift Timing UPSSSC AGTA Exam Date 2026 The UPSSSC AGTA Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on August 09, 2026, at different exam centres across the state in a single shift. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.