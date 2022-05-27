UPSSSC ANM Mains Result 2021 (Out) @upsssc.gov.in; Download UPSSSC Result Link Here

UPSSSC ANM Mains Result 2021 has been released on upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check UPSSSC Result Link, and other details here.

UPSSSC ANM Mains Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result for Health Worker (Female) Main examination 2022. Candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC ANM Main Exam can download the result from the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 17713 candidates have been shortlisted for Health Worker (Female). The list of selected candidates has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download Health Worker (Female) Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Health Worker (Female) Mains Result 2021-22?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads 'UPSSSC ANM Result 2021' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number by entering Cntrl+F and search. Download UPSSSC ANM Mains Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC ANM Result 2021

The above result is provisional. All shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the document round. The candidates are required to appear for the document verification on the scheduled dates. The board has yet not announced the exact date of document verification. The dates and timing will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates are advised to check the official website for more details.

Shortlisted candidates are advised to carry their original documents along with the photocopies on the day of verification. Those who will be failed to produce their documents will not be considered for the final selection.

The board conducted the UPSSSC Female Health Worker Main exam 2022 on 8 May 2022. For which, UPSSSC Online Applications were invited in the month of December 2022. This drive is being done to recruit 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Candidates can download UPSSSC ANM Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.