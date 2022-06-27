UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Admit Card 2022 Out @upsssc.gov.in: Download Here

UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on upsssc.gov.in. 

Jun 27, 2022
UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Admit Card 2022:  Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the exam for the post of Assistant Boring Technician (ABT) on upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC ABT Exam is scheduled to be held on 03 July 2022 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. The candidates can download UPSSSC Admit Card by visiting the commission’s website or by clicking on UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Admit Card Link provided below:

UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Admit Card Download Link

The said exam will be held in 3 districts including Lucknow, Bareilly and Varanasi.

How to Download UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC
  2. Go to link given under ‘Important Announcement’ Section ‘Click here to download your Written exam admit card under the Advt. 06-Exam/2019’
  3. Now, in this step, you are required to enter your ‘Registration Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and ‘Gender’ and then click on ‘Download Admit Card’
  4. Download UPSSSC ABT Admit Card

UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician Notification was published for a total of 486 vacancies in the month of August 2019

