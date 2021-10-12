UPSSSC Excise Constable Interview Letter 2021 OUT @upsssc.gov.in, Download Abkari Sipahi Admit Card 2016 Here

UPSSSC Excise Constable Interview Letter 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and other details.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Interview Letter 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (Abkari Sipahi) under advertisement number - 09 (2)/2016. The candidates can download UPSSSC Excise Constable Interview Letter 2021 by using their credentials through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Excise Constable Interview 2021 is scheduled to be held from 26 October 2021 to 1 December 2021. The candidates can check their interview schedule by downloading UPSSSC Excise Constable admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Excise Constable Interview Letter 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to download your interview letter for the post of Abkari Sipahi under the advertisement number - 09 (2)/2016 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter Registration No., DOB, Gender, Verification Code and click on download interview letter. The admit card will be displayed. Download UPSSSC Excise ConstableInterview Letter 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Excise Constable Interview Letter 2021

UPSSSC Excise Constable Interview Date 2016 – 2021

The interview is scheduled to be held from 26 Oct to 1 December 2021 at the office of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission, Pickup Bhawan, 3rd Floor, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. The candidate is required to pay an interview fee (Unreserved and OBC Rs.-60 and SC and ST-20 Rs).

