ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Applications invited for 309 GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines

ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Sciences Disciplines at E1 level through GATE 2021 against the advertisement number 03/2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 November 2021.
A total of 309 vacancies of Graduate Trainee will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of parameters - educational qualification, performance in the GATE 2021 and performance in the personal interview. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 11 October 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 1 November 2021
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- AEE (Cementing) Mechanical - 6 Posts
- AEE (Cementing) Petroleum - 1 Post
- AEE (Civil) - 18 Posts
- AEE (Drilling) - Mechanical - 28 Posts
- AEE (Electrical) - 40 Posts
- AEE (Electronics) - 5 Posts
- AEE (Instrumentation) - 32 Posts
- AEE (Mechanical) - 33 Posts
- AEE (Production- Chemical) - 15 Posts
- AEE (Production - Petroleum) - 16 Posts
- AEE (Enviornment) - 5 Posts
- AEE (Reservoir) - 9 Posts
- Chemist - 14 Posts
- Geologist - 19 Posts
- Geophysicist (Surface) - 24 Posts
- Geophysicist (Wells) - 11 Posts
- Materials Management Officer - 13 Posts
- Transport Officer - 8 Posts
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be Graduate Degree in Engineering.
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Unreserved/EWS (For all posts except AEE (Drilling) - 30 years
- OBC (non-creamy layer) (For all posts except AEE (Drilling) - 33 years
- SC/ST (For all posts except AEE (Drilling) - 35 years
- PWBD (For all posts except AEE (Drilling) - 40 years
- Unreserved/EWS (For AEE (Drilling) - 28 years
- OBC (non-creamy layer) (For AEE (Drilling) - 31 years
- SC/ST (For AEE (Drilling) - 33 years
- PWBD (For AEE (Drilling) - 38 years
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of parameters - educational qualification, performance in the GATE 2021 and performance in the personal interview.
Download ONGC Recruitment 2021 Notification through GATE
How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 1 November 2021. Candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the above link.