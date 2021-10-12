ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Applications invited for 309 GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines

How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 1 November 2021. Candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the above link.

What is the selection criteria for ONGC Recruitment 2021 GATE 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of parameters - educational qualification, performance in the GATE 2021 and performance in the personal interview.

What is the qualification required for ONGC Recruitment 2021 GATE 2021?

The candidate must be Graduate Degree in Engineering from a recognized University.

What is the last date of online application submission for ONGC Recruitment 2021 GATE 2021?

What is the online application submission starting date for ONGC Recruitment 2021 GATE 2021?

The online application process for ONGC Recruitment 2021 GATE 2021 has been started at ongcindia.com on 11 October. Candidates can now submit their applications directly by clicking on the provided link in the above article.

How many vacancies will be recruited through ONGC Recruitment 2021 GATE 2021?

A total of 309 vacancies of Graduate Trainee will be recruited through this recruitment process.