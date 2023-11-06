upsssc.gov.in PET Answer Key 2023 Released; Direct Link to Download UP PET PDF, Raise Objections Before 15 Nov

upsssc.gov.in PET Answer Key 2023 has been released on 06 November 2023. Candidates can check the direct Link to Download UP PET Response Sheet.They can also raise Objections on or before 15 November on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

upsssc.gov.in PET Answer Key 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the answer key of the Preliminary Eligibility Test today i.e. on November 6, 2023 on upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET exam was conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023, at various exam centres across the state in two shifts. Those who participated can check the official answer key.

Candidates can match their answers with the official answer key as well as register their objections to the answers they have objections on or before 15 November 2023. The answer key download link is given below.

upsssc.gov.in PET Answer Key 2023 PDF

The answer key of UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 has been released. These answer keys have been released in PDF format. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can match their answer key from the direct PDF link given below.

upsssc gov in PET Answer Key Links Click Here

How to Raise Objection on' UPSSSC PET Answer Key' ?

If the candidates who have appeared in the examination can have objections to any question or questions given in the UPSSSC PET answer key, then they can register their objection on the official website within the stipulated time. Candidates can register their objection by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC.

Click on the 'Objections for UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023' notice.

Submit the required details including questions and objections and click on "Proceed".

Pay the applicable fee (if any) and file your objection before the last date.

How to download upsssc.gov.in PET Answer Key 2023 PDF?

The UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 has been released online on the official website www.upsssc.gov.in by UPSSSC with correct answers to the questions asked in the exam. Applicants can download the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 from the official website by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Step 2: On the homepage of UPSSSC, see "Advertisement No.-0-Exam/0, National Eligibility Test-04 (UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023)" in the notice.

Step 3: Click on the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 link and a new page will open on your screen.

Step 4: Scroll down the notice PDF and check the UPSSSC Answer Key PDF.

Step 5: Compare your answers with your answers and file objections before the last date.