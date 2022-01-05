UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment Notification 2022 Out for 8000+ Vacancies, Apply @upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is looking for 8085 Lekhpal Posts. Check Vacancy Break-up, Qualification, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Other Details

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment Notification 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has finally uploaded the most awaited recruitment notification for Rajaseva Lekhpal or Accountant Posts. This is the golden opportunity as bumper vacancies have been notified by the commission. A total of 8085 candidates will be recruited through this recruitment.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Online Application Link will be available from 07 January 2022. Aspirants can submit their applications and pay fees before 28 January 2022. However, the last date for making changes in the application is 04 February 2022.

Candidates who have passed the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) are eligible for UPSSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022. Such candidates shall be required to appear for the Revenue Accountant Main Exam 2022 for which the candidates shall be shortlisted on the basis of their PET Scores. PET Registration Number is also required for filling application form.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Notification

UPSSSC Lekhpal Important Date

Starting Date for UPSSSC Lekhpal Online Application -07 January 2022

Closing Date for UPSSSC Lekhpal Online Application/Registration/Fee - 28 January 2022

Last Date for rectification in application - 04 February 2022

UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains Exam Date - to be announced

UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy Details

Lekhpal Rajyaseva- 8085 Posts

Category Vacancy Details General 3271 EWS 798 OBC 2174 SC 1690 ST 152

UPSSSC Lekhapal Salary:

Rs. 5200/- to Rs. 20,200/- and Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-

UPSSSC Lekhpal Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Intermediate from UP Secondary Education or equivalent

The candidates must have passed PET Exam 2021

UPSSSC Lekhpal Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

UPSSSC Lekhpal Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam of 100 marks

UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Negative Marking General Hindi 25 25 2 hours or 120 minutes 1/4 marks or 25% marks Maths 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Rural Society and Development 25 25 Total 100 100

How to Apply for UPSSSC Lekhapal Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply from 07 January to 28 January 2022 by following steps:

Firstly candidates are required to login into their account using their PET Registration Number on the UPSSSC website. After login, they are required to fill in their educational qualification and fill verification code at the end. Now, upload your photo and signature In the next step, the candidates are required to tick on 'Declaration' and 'Proceed to Fee and Final Submission' Now take a print out of your application given under 'Applicant Segment' of 'Application Dashboard' In the last step, they have to deposit their fee their Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking or SBI e-challan

Application Fee: