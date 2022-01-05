UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment Notification 2022 Out for 8000+ Vacancies, Apply @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment Notification 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has finally uploaded the most awaited recruitment notification for Rajaseva Lekhpal or Accountant Posts. This is the golden opportunity as bumper vacancies have been notified by the commission. A total of 8085 candidates will be recruited through this recruitment.
UPSSSC Lekhpal Online Application Link will be available from 07 January 2022. Aspirants can submit their applications and pay fees before 28 January 2022. However, the last date for making changes in the application is 04 February 2022.
Candidates who have passed the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) are eligible for UPSSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022. Such candidates shall be required to appear for the Revenue Accountant Main Exam 2022 for which the candidates shall be shortlisted on the basis of their PET Scores. PET Registration Number is also required for filling application form.
UPSSSC Lekhpal Important Date
- Starting Date for UPSSSC Lekhpal Online Application -07 January 2022
- Closing Date for UPSSSC Lekhpal Online Application/Registration/Fee - 28 January 2022
- Last Date for rectification in application - 04 February 2022
- UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains Exam Date - to be announced
UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy Details
Lekhpal Rajyaseva- 8085 Posts
|Category
|Vacancy Details
|
General
|3271
|EWS
|798
|OBC
|2174
|SC
|1690
|ST
|152
UPSSSC Lekhapal Salary:
Rs. 5200/- to Rs. 20,200/- and Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-
UPSSSC Lekhpal Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Intermediate from UP Secondary Education or equivalent
- The candidates must have passed PET Exam 2021
UPSSSC Lekhpal Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
UPSSSC Lekhpal Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam of 100 marks
UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Negative Marking
|General Hindi
|25
|25
|2 hours or 120 minutes
|1/4 marks or 25% marks
|Maths
|25
|25
|General Knowledge
|25
|25
|Rural Society and Development
|25
|25
|Total
|100
|100
How to Apply for UPSSSC Lekhapal Recruitment 2022?
Eligible candidates can apply from 07 January to 28 January 2022 by following steps:
- Firstly candidates are required to login into their account using their PET Registration Number on the UPSSSC website.
- After login, they are required to fill in their educational qualification and fill verification code at the end.
- Now, upload your photo and signature
- In the next step, the candidates are required to tick on 'Declaration' and 'Proceed to Fee and Final Submission'
- Now take a print out of your application given under 'Applicant Segment' of 'Application Dashboard'
- In the last step, they have to deposit their fee their Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking or SBI e-challan
Application Fee:
- General / OBC / EWS - Rs. 25/-
- SC / ST - Rs. 25/-
- PH (Dviyang) - Rs. 25/-