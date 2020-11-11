UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Result 2018 announced@UPSSSC.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates Here

UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Result 2018 at its website. All such candidates appeared in the UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Exam 2018 can download the result through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.UPSSSC.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Exam 2018 on 30 May 2019 to recruit 284 Vacancies. All such candidates who have provisionally qualified in the UPSSSC Mandi Parishad 2018 are now eligible to appear in typing test.

The commission will soon release the UPSSSC Mandi Parishad 2018 Typing Test 2020 Details at its website. All candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSSSC for latest updates. The UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Result 2018 is available at the official website. Candidates can download UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Result 2018 by following the instruction given below. The result will be available till 25 November 2020 at the official website.

How and Where to Download UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Result 2018?

Visit the official website.i.e.UPSSSC.gov.in. Click on UPSSSCMandi Parishad Result 2018 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on the link reads ‘Click here to View Result Under the Advertisement 05 Exam 2018 Rajya Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad (Sanyukt Samvarg) Pratiyogitatmak Pariksha 2018’ Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code and click on see the result. The UPSSSCMandi Parishad Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UPSSSCMandi Parishad Result 2018 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Result 2018

UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Result 2018 Notice