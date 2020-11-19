UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2020 Released for Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise Trainer Recruitment 2018 @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released PET admit card for Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise Trainer against advertisement number 01-exam/2018. All candidates who have provisionally qualified for PET can now download their admit cards through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2020 Download Link for Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise Trainer Recruitment 2018 is given below. The candidates can download the admit card by entering their credentials on the login page. The link for downloading UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2020 will be available till 18 December 2020. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website.

For the convince on the candidates, we have provided easy steps to download UPSSSC Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise Trainer PET Admit Card 2018-20.

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on download UPSSSC Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise TrainerPET Admit Card 2018-20 flashing on the homepage. Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code and Click on Download Admit Card. Then UPSSSC Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise TrainerPET Admit Card 2018-20 will be displayed. Candidates can download UPSSSC Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise TrainerPET Admit Card 2018-20 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Vikas Dal Adhikari Exercise Trainer PET Admit Card 2018-20

The Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held from 1 December to 16 December 2020 at Govind Singh Sports College, Kursi Road, Gudamba, Lucknow. The test will be conducted in two shifts.i.e. Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM). A total of 2281 candidates are invited for UPSSSC Vikas Dal Adhikari Exercise Trainer PET 2018-20. Candidates can directly download UPSSSC Vikas Dal Adhikari Exercise Trainer PET Admit Card 2018-20 by clicking on the above link.