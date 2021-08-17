UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Preliminary Exam Test Hall Ticket @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC has released the admit card for Preliminary Examination Test (PET). Candidates can check UPSSSC PET Admit Card Direct Download Link, Exam Pattern and Other Details Here

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Download: On 17 August 2021, UPSSSC has finally uploaded the admit card of Preliminary Examination Test (PET). Candidates who are waiting for UPSSSC PET Admit Card Link can download PET Admit Card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission i.e. upsssc.gov.in and appear for UPPSSSC PET Exam on 24 August 2021 (Tuesday) along with UP PET Admit Card.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card Download Link 2021

We have given UPSSSC PET Admit Card Link in this article. UP PET Exam will be conducted in two shifts for a total of 20,73,540 candidates in 75 districts of the UP.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - upsssc.gov.in Click on the link ‘Click here to Download your PET-2021 Admit Card Under the Advt.-01-Exam/2021’ Enter your ‘Registration Number’, Date of Birth, Select Gender and Enter Verification Code Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Download UP PET Admit Card 2021

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern

There will be objective and multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 1 marknegative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer.

The candidates will be given be 2 hours to complete the test.

Subject Name Total No of Questions Marks Indian History 5 5 Indian National Movement 05 05 Geography 05 05 Indian Economy 05 05 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 05 05 General Science 05 05 Elementary Arithmetic 05 05 General Hindi 05 05 General English 05 05 Logical Reasoning 05 05 Current Affairs 10 10 General Awareness 10 10 Analysis of 2 unread passages 10 10 Graph Interpretation 10 10 Table Interpretation Analysis 10 10 Total 100 100

Those candidates who would qualify in UPSSSC PET will be eligible to apply for various Group C Posts. UPSSSC PET Scores shall be valid for 1 year.

UPSSSC had invited online application for PET Exam from 25 May to 21 June 2021 on its website.