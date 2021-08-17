UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Preliminary Exam Test Hall Ticket @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Download: On 17 August 2021, UPSSSC has finally uploaded the admit card of Preliminary Examination Test (PET). Candidates who are waiting for UPSSSC PET Admit Card Link can download PET Admit Card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission i.e. upsssc.gov.in and appear for UPPSSSC PET Exam on 24 August 2021 (Tuesday) along with UP PET Admit Card.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card Download Link 2021
We have given UPSSSC PET Admit Card Link in this article. UP PET Exam will be conducted in two shifts for a total of 20,73,540 candidates in 75 districts of the UP.
How to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website - upsssc.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘Click here to Download your PET-2021 Admit Card Under the Advt.-01-Exam/2021’
- Enter your ‘Registration Number’, Date of Birth, Select Gender and Enter Verification Code
- Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’
- Download UP PET Admit Card 2021
UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern
There will be objective and multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 1 marknegative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer.
The candidates will be given be 2 hours to complete the test.
|
Subject Name
|
Total No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Indian History
|
5
|
5
|
Indian National Movement
|
05
|
05
|
Geography
|
05
|
05
|
Indian Economy
|
05
|
05
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
05
|
05
|
General Science
|
05
|
05
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
05
|
05
|
General Hindi
|
05
|
05
|
General English
|
05
|
05
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
05
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
Analysis of 2 unread passages
|
10
|
10
|
Graph Interpretation
|
10
|
10
|
Table Interpretation Analysis
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Those candidates who would qualify in UPSSSC PET will be eligible to apply for various Group C Posts. UPSSSC PET Scores shall be valid for 1 year.
UPSSSC had invited online application for PET Exam from 25 May to 21 June 2021 on its website.