UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Preliminary Exam Test Hall Ticket @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC has released the admit card for Preliminary Examination Test (PET). Candidates can check UPSSSC PET Admit Card Direct Download Link, Exam Pattern and Other Details Here

Created On: Aug 17, 2021 18:36 IST
Modified On: Aug 17, 2021 19:36 IST
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Download: On 17 August 2021, UPSSSC has finally uploaded the admit card of Preliminary Examination Test (PET). Candidates who are waiting for UPSSSC PET Admit Card Link can download PET Admit Card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission i.e. upsssc.gov.in and appear for UPPSSSC PET Exam on 24 August 2021 (Tuesday) along with UP PET Admit Card.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card Download Link 2021

We have given UPSSSC PET Admit Card Link in this article. UP PET Exam will be conducted in two shifts for a total of 20,73,540 candidates in 75 districts of the UP.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website - upsssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Click here to Download your PET-2021 Admit Card Under the Advt.-01-Exam/2021’
  3. Enter your ‘Registration Number’, Date of Birth, Select Gender and Enter Verification Code
  4. Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’
  5. Download UP PET Admit Card 2021

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern

There will be objective and multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 1 marknegative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer.

The candidates will be given be 2 hours to complete the test.

Subject Name

Total No of Questions

Marks

Indian History

5

5

Indian National Movement

05

05

Geography

05

05

Indian Economy

05

05

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

05

05

General Science

05

05

Elementary Arithmetic

05

05

General Hindi

05

05

General English

05

05

Logical Reasoning

05

05

Current Affairs

10

10

General Awareness

10

10

Analysis of 2 unread passages

10

10

Graph Interpretation

10

10

Table Interpretation Analysis

10

10

Total

100

100

Those candidates who would qualify in UPSSSC PET will be eligible to apply for various Group C Posts. UPSSSC PET Scores shall be valid for 1 year.

UPSSSC had invited online application for PET Exam from 25 May to 21 June 2021 on its website.

FAQ

What is UPSSSC Exam Timings ?

10 AM to 12 PM and From 3 PM to 5 PM and

What is UPSSSC PET Exam Date and Day ?

24 August 2021, Tuesday

How to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - upsssc.gov.in Click on the link ‘Click here to Download your PET-2021 Admit Card Under the Advt.-01-Exam/2021’ Enter your ‘Registration Number’, Date of Birth, Select Gender and Enter Verification Code Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Download UP PET Admit Card 2021

I forgot my registration number. How to get UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 ?

You can get your registration number by clicking on 'Know your Registration nUmber' on admit card link. You can search your UPSSSC PET Registration Number using your Full Name, Father's/Husband's Full Name and Date of Birth.

What is UPSSSC PET Admit Card Link ?

You can download UPSSSC PET Admit Card through the link - http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/AdmitCard.aspx?ID=P
