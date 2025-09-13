TG ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Revised Schedule Out, Registrations from September 15 at tgicet.nic.in

TG ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase: Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has issued the revised schedule for TG ICET 2025 final phase counselling. According to the revised dates, candidates can submit their applications for final phase seat allotment from September 15, 2025.

TG ICET 2025 counselling final phase registration link is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can enter the choices after the certificate verification process from September 16 to 17, 2025. TG ICET 2025 final phase provisional seat allotment result will be issued on September 20, 2025.

TG ICET 2025 counselling final phase allotment applications are available on the official website - tgicet.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also register through the direct link given here