TG ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Revised Schedule Out, Registrations from September 15 at tgicet.nic.in

TG ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase: Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has issued the revised schedule for TG ICET 2025 final phase counselling. According to the revised dates, candidates can submit their applications for final phase seat allotment from September 15, 2025.
TG ICET 2025 counselling final phase registration link is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can enter the choices after the certificate verification process from September 16 to 17, 2025. TG ICET 2025 final phase provisional seat allotment result will be issued on September 20, 2025.
TG ICET 2025 counselling final phase allotment applications are available on the official website - tgicet.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also register through the direct link given here
TG ICET 2025 Registration Important Dates
Candidates can check the complete schedule for TS ICET 2025 final phase seat allotment round here.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification those who have not attended for certificate verification earlier
|
September 15, 2025
|
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
|
September 16, 2025
|
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
|
September 16 to 17, 2025
|
Freezing of options
|
September 17, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
|
September 20, 2025
|
Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website
|
September 20 to 22, 2025
|
Reporting at the allotted College
|
September 22 to 23, 2025
TG ICET 2025 Counselling Final Phase Application Process
The link for students to apply for TG ICET 2025 final phase seat allotment round will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the applications
Step 1: Visit the official website of TG ICET counselling
Step 2: Click on the final phase application
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the requisite fee
Step 6: Save to fill up choices
Step 7: Click on submit
