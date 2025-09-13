Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links
News

TG ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Revised Schedule Out, Registrations from September 15 at tgicet.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 13, 2025, 10:12 IST

TG ICET 2025 final phase counselling registrations to begin on September 15. Candidates participating can check the revised schedule for final round seat allotment here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TG ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Revised Schedule Out
TG ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Revised Schedule Out
Register for Result Updates

TG ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase: Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has issued the revised schedule for TG ICET 2025 final phase counselling. According to the revised dates, candidates can submit their applications for final phase seat allotment from September 15, 2025. 

TG ICET 2025 counselling final phase registration link is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can enter the choices after the certificate verification process from September 16 to 17, 2025. TG ICET 2025 final phase provisional seat allotment result will be issued on September 20, 2025. 

TG ICET 2025 counselling final phase allotment applications are available on the official website - tgicet.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also register through the direct link given here

TG ICET 2025 Registration Important Dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule for TS ICET 2025 final phase seat allotment round here.

Events

Dates

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification those who have not attended for certificate verification earlier

September 15, 2025

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

September 16, 2025

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

September 16 to 17, 2025

Freezing of options

September 17, 2025

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

September 20, 2025

Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website

September 20 to 22, 2025

Reporting at the allotted College

September 22 to 23, 2025

Related Stories

TG ICET 2025 Counselling Final Phase Application Process

The link for students to apply for TG ICET 2025 final phase seat allotment round will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of TG ICET counselling

Step 2: Click on the final phase application

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the requisite fee

Step 6: Save to fill up choices

Step 7: Click on submit


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News