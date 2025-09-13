Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
CAT 2025 Registrations End Today @5 PM, Direct Link Here to Apply

Sep 13, 2025, 10:44 IST
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 13, 2025, 10:44 IST

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will close the IIM CAT 2025 application process today, September 15. The link to submit the applications is available until 5 PM on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Get direct link here to apply. 

CAT 2025 application window closes today
CAT Applications 2025: IIM Kozhikode is set to conclude the online registration and application process for CAT 2025 today, September 13, 2025, at 5 PM. This is the final opportunity for aspiring candidates to apply for the prestigious Common Admission Test (CAT).

Candidates interested in pursuing an MBA or other postgraduate management courses from IIMs and other participating B-schools must ensure they complete the CAT 2025 registration and applications on the official website - iimcat.ac.in, before the given deadline.

The IIM CAT 2025 examinations are slated to take place on November 30, 2025, across 170 cities in the country. The application link will be active on the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in until 5 PM. To successfully complete the registration process, aspirants will need to have with them a valid email ID, and mobile number along with other identification proofs. 

CAT 2025 Applications - Click Here

CAT 2025: Important Highlights

CAT 2025 Registrations Close

September 13, 2025

CAT 2025 Official website

iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Exam Date

November 30, 2025

CAT 2025 Mode of exam 

Online

CAT 2025 Exam Conducting Body

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

CAT exam duration

120 minutes

CAT Exam centres

170 cities

CAT Exam Pattern

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

IIM CAT 2025: Important dates

Candidates can check the upcoming events for the national-level IIM CAT exam 2025.

CAT 2025

Date

CAT applications begin

August 1, 2025

Last date to register

September 13, 2025

CAT 2025 Admit Card

November 5, 2025

CAT Exam Date

November 30, 2025

CAT 2025 Result

First week of January

CAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory for candidates to fulfill the eligibility criteria before submitting their CAT applications. Following is the eligibility criteria to apply for CAT 2025

a) Candidates must have completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks.

b) Candidates must have completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA (CMA)/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage.

c) Candidates should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with required percentage. SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum 45%. For General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50%.

How to Apply for CAT 2025

IIM CAT 2025 registration and application has to be completed in the online mode. Follow the steps provided below to register:

  1. Visit the official website of CAT

  2. Click on the CAT 2025 registration link

  3. Enter all required details

  4. Fill out the application form

  5. Upload all necessary documents

  6. Submit the CAT application fee

  7. Save the filled application and click on submit

CAT 2025 Application Fee

CAT application fee has to be submitted online along with the applications. Check below the categorywise fee details for IIM CAT 2025

Category Fee
SC, ST and PwD candidates ₹1300/-
For all candidates ₹2600/-

CAT 2025 Application Edit Window 

After the CAT 2025 registration window closes, a very short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants. Candidates will be able to edit the following fields in the application form

(i) Photograph

(ii) Signature

(iii)Test City Preferences

This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have completed the registration before the deadline.

IIM CAT 2025: Documents to be Uploaded

When filling out the CAT 2025 applications, it is mandatory for candidates to upload the following documents with them for admissions. 

  • Class 10, 12 Certificates and Marksheets

  • Birth Certificate

  • Valid ID Proof

  • Category Certificate

  • Work Experience

  • Passport size photograph and signature

