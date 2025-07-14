Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

[OUT] UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: Download Official UP PET Exam Schedule PDF and Admit Card Updates

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam OUT: The UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam will be conducted on September 6 and 7 in two shifts daily. The UPSSSC PET Exam will consist of subject such as General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logical Reasoning, etc. Check the official notice here.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 14, 2025, 19:36 IST
UPSSSC OET Exam Date 2025 OUT
UPSSSC OET Exam Date 2025 OUT

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET is the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) conducted in Uttar Pradesh for screening of eligible candidates for various Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. UPSSSC will release the PET admit 1 week before the examination; a separate notice will be released regarding the release of the admit card.

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 OUT

The exam date for the UPSSSC PET exam 2205 has been released on the official website of the UPSSSC. The UPSSSC PET exam will consist of subjects such as Indian History, the Indian National Movement, Geography, the Indian Economy, the Indian Constitution & Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logical Reasoning, etc. The UPSSC exam will be conducted on September 6 and September 7, 2025.

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 Official Notice

UPSSSC has released exam dates for the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted on September 6 and September 7, 2025 in two shifts each day, where the first shift will be conducted between 10 am and 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025

Official Notice

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: Overview

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 has been officially released by UPSSSC. Candidates who have successfully applied for UPSSSC PET 2025 exam will be able to download their UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 a week before the examination. Check the table below for UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 key highlights.

Parameter

Details

Exam Name

UPSSSC PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test)

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Exam Level

State-Level

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR Sheet-Based)

Exam Date

6th & 7th September 2025 (Announced)

Application Period

14th May – 17th June 2025

Eligibility

Class 10th Pass

Age Limit

18-40 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)

Total Marks

100

Negative Marking

0.25 marks per wrong answer

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Exam Important Dates

The UPSSSC PET exam date for 2025 has been released; the exam will be conducted between September 6 and September 7, 2025. The UPSSSC PET admit card can be released 1 week before the exam. Check the table below for important dates.

Event

Date

Notification Release

2nd May 2025

Online Application Starts

14th May 2025

Last Date to Apply

17th June 2025

Fee Payment Deadline

24th June 2025

Admit Card Release

1 week before exam (Expected)

Exam Date

6th & 7th September 2025

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News