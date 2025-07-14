[OUT] UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: Download Official UP PET Exam Schedule PDF and Admit Card Updates

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET is the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) conducted in Uttar Pradesh for screening of eligible candidates for various Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. UPSSSC will release the PET admit 1 week before the examination; a separate notice will be released regarding the release of the admit card.

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 OUT

The exam date for the UPSSSC PET exam 2205 has been released on the official website of the UPSSSC. The UPSSSC PET exam will consist of subjects such as Indian History, the Indian National Movement, Geography, the Indian Economy, the Indian Constitution & Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logical Reasoning, etc. The UPSSC exam will be conducted on September 6 and September 7, 2025.