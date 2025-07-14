[OUT] UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: Download Official UP PET Exam Schedule PDF and Admit Card Updates

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET is the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) conducted in Uttar Pradesh for screening of eligible candidates for various Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. UPSSSC will release the PET admit 1 week before the examination; a separate notice will be released regarding the release of the admit card.
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 OUT
The exam date for the UPSSSC PET exam 2205 has been released on the official website of the UPSSSC. The UPSSSC PET exam will consist of subjects such as Indian History, the Indian National Movement, Geography, the Indian Economy, the Indian Constitution & Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logical Reasoning, etc. The UPSSC exam will be conducted on September 6 and September 7, 2025.
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 Official Notice
UPSSSC has released exam dates for the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted on September 6 and September 7, 2025 in two shifts each day, where the first shift will be conducted between 10 am and 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: Overview
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 has been officially released by UPSSSC. Candidates who have successfully applied for UPSSSC PET 2025 exam will be able to download their UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 a week before the examination. Check the table below for UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 key highlights.
Parameter
Details
Exam Name
UPSSSC PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test)
Conducting Body
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
Exam Level
State-Level
Exam Mode
Offline (OMR Sheet-Based)
Exam Date
6th & 7th September 2025 (Announced)
Application Period
14th May – 17th June 2025
Eligibility
Class 10th Pass
Age Limit
18-40 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)
Total Marks
100
Negative Marking
0.25 marks per wrong answer
Exam Duration
2 Hours
Official Website
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Exam Important Dates
The UPSSSC PET exam date for 2025 has been released; the exam will be conducted between September 6 and September 7, 2025. The UPSSSC PET admit card can be released 1 week before the exam. Check the table below for important dates.
Event
Date
Notification Release
2nd May 2025
Online Application Starts
14th May 2025
Last Date to Apply
17th June 2025
Fee Payment Deadline
24th June 2025
Admit Card Release
1 week before exam (Expected)
Exam Date
6th & 7th September 2025
