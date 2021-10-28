Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Out @upsssc.gov.in: Download Your Score Card Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 has been released on upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their scores, directly, through the link below.

Created On: Oct 28, 2021 18:47 IST
UPSSSC PET Result 2021
UPSSSC PET Result 2021

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the PET Result 2021 through online mode, on upsssc.gov.in, on 28 October 2021. Those who appeared in UPSSSC PET Exam on 24 August 2021 can check UPSSSC PET Scores from this page. UPSSSC PET Score Card Link is available till 28 January 2022 on official website. It is to be noted that, candidates who have scored the minimum required marks would be able to apply for UP Group C Recruitment 2021. UP PET Scores are valid for one year.

Click on the UPSSSC PET Result Link given below in order to check scores directly.

UPSSSC PET Result Download Link 2021

UPSSSC PET Events

Important Dates

UPSSSC PET Application Submission Dates

25 May 2021 to 21 June 2021

UP PET Exam Date 2021

24 August 2021

UP PET Answer Key Date 2021

31 August 2021

UPSSSC PET Result Date 2021

28 October 2021

UPSSSC PET Score Validity

1 year

UPSSSC Group C Recruitment Notification Date

to be released

How to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2021 ?

  • Go to official website - upsssc.gov.in
  • Click on the the link 'Click here to view Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)/2021 Result/Score Card' given under 'PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) 2021 Announcement'
  •  A new window will open where you need to provide your details
  • Download UP PET Result and take a print out for future use

UPSSSC PET Result has been prepared on the basis of final or revised answer key which was uploaded on 05 October 2021. The first answer key was uploaded on 31 August 2021 and The objections were invited upto 07 August 2021

FAQ

What is my UPSSSC PET Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number on your UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2021 ?

The candidates can download the result by clicking on the link '28/10/2021 . Click here to view Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)/2021 Result/Score Card' on official website.

What is UPSSSC PET Result Link ?

The candidates can download their result through the link - http://upsssc.gov.in/ResultsDire.aspx.

