UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Out @upsssc.gov.in: Download Your Score Card Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 has been released on upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their scores, directly, through the link below.

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the PET Result 2021 through online mode, on upsssc.gov.in, on 28 October 2021. Those who appeared in UPSSSC PET Exam on 24 August 2021 can check UPSSSC PET Scores from this page. UPSSSC PET Score Card Link is available till 28 January 2022 on official website. It is to be noted that, candidates who have scored the minimum required marks would be able to apply for UP Group C Recruitment 2021. UP PET Scores are valid for one year.

Click on the UPSSSC PET Result Link given below in order to check scores directly.

UPSSSC PET Result Download Link 2021

UPSSSC PET Events Important Dates UPSSSC PET Application Submission Dates 25 May 2021 to 21 June 2021 UP PET Exam Date 2021 24 August 2021 UP PET Answer Key Date 2021 31 August 2021 UPSSSC PET Result Date 2021 28 October 2021 UPSSSC PET Score Validity 1 year UPSSSC Group C Recruitment Notification Date to be released

How to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2021 ?

Go to official website - upsssc.gov.in

Click on the the link 'Click here to view Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)/2021 Result/Score Card' given under 'PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) 2021 Announcement'

A new window will open where you need to provide your details

Download UP PET Result and take a print out for future use

UPSSSC PET Result has been prepared on the basis of final or revised answer key which was uploaded on 05 October 2021. The first answer key was uploaded on 31 August 2021 and The objections were invited upto 07 August 2021