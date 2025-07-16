UPSSSC PET Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay Per Month, Job List and Profile

UPSSSC PET Salary: The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of aspirants for the recruitment of Group B and C posts. Understanding the UPSSSC PET salary is essential to learn about the pay scale, allowances, and benefits associated with the respective posts. The salary for Group C posts is structured according to the pay scale of Rs 5,200 - Rs 20,200, with varying grade pay and pay levels. Aspirants should also check the UPSSSC PET job profile to see whether the responsibilities match their qualifications and career goals. Further details about UPSSSC PET salary and job profile are shared below. UPSSSC PET Salary UPSSSC PET Salary Structure for different posts is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Each post offers a competitive salary package, commensurate with the pay level of the position. It includes grade pay, pay scale, basic pay, allowances, net salary, gross salary, deductions, and several components.

UPSSSC PET Posts List and Salary Tabulated below is the breakdown of the salary structure shared to help candidates gauge financial offerings related to the post: Group C Post Level Pay Scale (₹) Grade Pay (₹) Revenue Lekhpal 3 5,200–20,200 2,000 Village Development Officer (VDO) / Gram Vikas Adhikari 3 5,200–20,200 2,000 Women Health Worker 3 5,200–20,200 2,000 Agricultural Technical Assistant 2 5,200–20,200 1,900 Junior Assistant 3 5,200–20,200 2,000 Internal Accountant 5 5,200–20,200 2,800 Auditor 5 5,200–20,200 2,800 Sugarcane Supervisor 4 5,200–20,200 2,400 Laboratory Technician 5 5,200–20,200 2,800 Forest Guard 2 5,200–20,200 1,900 X‑ray Technician 3 5,200–20,200 2,000

UPSSSC Salary Per Month Post-wise After clearing the UPSSSC PET exam, qualified candidates will need to apply for Group B and C posts and participate in the written exam and other selection stages. The UPSSSC PET in-hand salary is calculated after deducting applicable deductions from the basic pay and allowances. Typically, the minimum salary for a UPSSSC PET Group C post is around Rs 19,900, while the maximum salary is approximately Rs 92,300. However, the minimum and maximum salaries vary depending on the post. Below is the post-wise UPSSSC PET in-hand salary for reference. UPSSSC PET In Hand Salary The UPSSSC PET in hand salary ensures that the employees are fairly compensated for their work. Along with basic pay, the selected candidates will receive several allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc, based on the UP Government guidelines. Check the detailed UPSSSC PET salary in hand tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates.

Pay Scale Rs 5200 to 20200 Grade Pay Rs 1900-2800 Basic Salary Range (Minimum & Maximum) Rs 19900 to Rs. 92300 Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs 100-200 Per Month (Approx) House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs 700-2000 (Approx) Travelling allowance (TA) Based on UP Government Guidelines DA on TA Based on UP Government Guidelines UPSSSC PET Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will be entitled to various prerequisites, perks, and allowances as per the UP Government norms. These lucrative allowances increase the salary package, making the role rewarding and attractive. The list of perks and allowances included in the UPSSSC PET salary is as follows: Dearness Allowance (DA)

