UPSSSC PET Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay Per Month, Job List and Profile

UPSSSC PET Salary: The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of aspirants for the recruitment of Group B and C posts. Understanding the UPSSSC PET salary is essential to learn about the pay scale, allowances, and benefits associated with the respective posts. The salary for Group C posts is structured according to the pay scale of Rs 5,200 - Rs 20,200, with varying grade pay and pay levels. Aspirants should also check the UPSSSC PET job profile to see whether the responsibilities match their qualifications and career goals. Further details about UPSSSC PET salary and job profile are shared below.
UPSSSC PET Salary Structure for different posts is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Each post offers a competitive salary package, commensurate with the pay level of the position. It includes grade pay, pay scale, basic pay, allowances, net salary, gross salary, deductions, and several components.
UPSSSC PET Posts List and Salary
Tabulated below is the breakdown of the salary structure shared to help candidates gauge financial offerings related to the post:
|
Group C Post
|
Level
|
Pay Scale (₹)
|
Grade Pay (₹)
|
Revenue Lekhpal
|
3
|
5,200–20,200
|
2,000
|
Village Development Officer (VDO) / Gram Vikas Adhikari
|
3
|
5,200–20,200
|
2,000
|
Women Health Worker
|
3
|
5,200–20,200
|
2,000
|
Agricultural Technical Assistant
|
2
|
5,200–20,200
|
1,900
|
Junior Assistant
|
3
|
5,200–20,200
|
2,000
|
Internal Accountant
|
5
|
5,200–20,200
|
2,800
|
Auditor
|
5
|
5,200–20,200
|
2,800
|
Sugarcane Supervisor
|
4
|
5,200–20,200
|
2,400
|
Laboratory Technician
|
5
|
5,200–20,200
|
2,800
|
Forest Guard
|
2
|
5,200–20,200
|
1,900
|
X‑ray Technician
|
3
|
5,200–20,200
|
2,000
UPSSSC Salary Per Month Post-wise
After clearing the UPSSSC PET exam, qualified candidates will need to apply for Group B and C posts and participate in the written exam and other selection stages. The UPSSSC PET in-hand salary is calculated after deducting applicable deductions from the basic pay and allowances. Typically, the minimum salary for a UPSSSC PET Group C post is around Rs 19,900, while the maximum salary is approximately Rs 92,300. However, the minimum and maximum salaries vary depending on the post. Below is the post-wise UPSSSC PET in-hand salary for reference.
UPSSSC PET In Hand Salary
The UPSSSC PET in hand salary ensures that the employees are fairly compensated for their work. Along with basic pay, the selected candidates will receive several allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc, based on the UP Government guidelines. Check the detailed UPSSSC PET salary in hand tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates.
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs 5200 to 20200
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs 1900-2800
|
Basic Salary Range (Minimum & Maximum)
|
Rs 19900 to Rs. 92300
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
Rs 100-200 Per Month (Approx)
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
Rs 700-2000 (Approx)
|
Travelling allowance (TA)
|
Based on UP Government Guidelines
|
DA on TA
|
Based on UP Government Guidelines
UPSSSC PET Salary: Perks & Allowances
The selected candidates will be entitled to various prerequisites, perks, and allowances as per the UP Government norms. These lucrative allowances increase the salary package, making the role rewarding and attractive. The list of perks and allowances included in the UPSSSC PET salary is as follows:
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- House Rent Allowance (HRA)
- Travelling allowance (TA)
- DA on TA
- Other Relevant Allowances
UPSSSC PET Job Profile
The roles and responsibilities included in the UPSSSC PET Job Profile vary according to the post. The selected candidates must ensure the smooth functioning of the department. Here are the duties included in the UPSSSC Group C Job Profile tabulated below for reference purposes:
|
Post Name
|
Job Profile
|
Lekhpal
|
To handle land records and accounts related to village revenue.
To perform a survey and maintain data on the crop.
|
Mukhya Sevika
|
To keep correct records and data of meetings.
To manage public health responsibilities and assign work to coworkers and subordinates.
|
Agricultural Technical Assistant
|
To provide technical support to farmers for improving productivity.
To help farmers adopt new technologies and innovations in agriculture.
|
Junior Assistant
|
To provide assistance to different departments,
To handle data entry, record-keeping, and file dispatch.
|
Internal Accountant
|
To handle financial records and perform routine bookkeeping duties.
To adhere to the accounting standards for accuracy in their tasks.
|
Auditor
|
To assess financial risks and interpret relevant data.
To confirm the accuracy and credibility of financial reports
|
Cane Supervisor
|
To prepare and submit reliable reports to the higher officials.
To provide assistance in the implementation of government schemes for sugarcane farmers.
|
Laboratory Technician
|
To maintain cleanliness and hygiene in lab equipment and assigned areas.
To carry out experiments and testing procedures in the lab.
|
X-Ray Technician
|
To handle X-ray equipment
To assist in medical imaging processes
