UPSSSC PET Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay Per Month, Job List and Profile

UPSSSC PET salary varies by post, with Group C posts structured according to the pay scale of Rs 5,200 - Rs 20,200. Understanding the salary, allowances, and benefits is crucial for aspirants. Check the UPSSSC PET Salary Per Month as per the 7th pay commission for all posts here.

UPSSSC PET Salary: The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of aspirants for the recruitment of Group B and C posts. Understanding the UPSSSC PET salary is essential to learn about the pay scale, allowances, and benefits associated with the respective posts. The salary for Group C posts is structured according to the pay scale of Rs 5,200 - Rs 20,200, with varying grade pay and pay levels. Aspirants should also check the UPSSSC PET job profile to see whether the responsibilities match their qualifications and career goals. Further details about UPSSSC PET salary and job profile are shared below.

UPSSSC PET Salary

UPSSSC PET Salary Structure for different posts is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Each post offers a competitive salary package, commensurate with the pay level of the position. It includes grade pay, pay scale, basic pay, allowances, net salary, gross salary, deductions, and several components.

UPSSSC PET Posts List and Salary

Tabulated below is the breakdown of the salary structure shared to help candidates gauge financial offerings related to the post:

Group C Post

Level

Pay Scale (₹)

Grade Pay (₹)

Revenue Lekhpal

3

5,200–20,200

2,000

Village Development Officer (VDO) / Gram Vikas Adhikari

3

5,200–20,200

2,000

Women Health Worker

3

5,200–20,200

2,000

Agricultural Technical Assistant

2

5,200–20,200

1,900

Junior Assistant

3

5,200–20,200

2,000

Internal Accountant

5

5,200–20,200

2,800

Auditor

5

5,200–20,200

2,800

Sugarcane Supervisor

4

5,200–20,200

2,400

Laboratory Technician

5

5,200–20,200

2,800

Forest Guard

2

5,200–20,200

1,900

X‑ray Technician

3

5,200–20,200

2,000

UPSSSC Salary Per Month Post-wise

After clearing the UPSSSC PET exam, qualified candidates will need to apply for Group B and C posts and participate in the written exam and other selection stages. The UPSSSC PET in-hand salary is calculated after deducting applicable deductions from the basic pay and allowances. Typically, the minimum salary for a UPSSSC PET Group C post is around Rs 19,900, while the maximum salary is approximately Rs 92,300. However, the minimum and maximum salaries vary depending on the post. Below is the post-wise UPSSSC PET in-hand salary for reference.

UPSSSC PET In Hand Salary

The UPSSSC PET in hand salary ensures that the employees are fairly compensated for their work. Along with basic pay, the selected candidates will receive several allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc, based on the UP Government guidelines. Check the detailed UPSSSC PET salary in hand tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates.

Pay Scale

Rs 5200 to 20200

Grade Pay

Rs 1900-2800

Basic Salary Range (Minimum & Maximum)

Rs 19900 to Rs. 92300

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Rs 100-200 Per Month (Approx)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Rs 700-2000 (Approx)

Travelling allowance (TA)

Based on UP Government Guidelines

DA on TA

Based on UP Government Guidelines

UPSSSC PET Salary: Perks & Allowances

The selected candidates will be entitled to various prerequisites, perks, and allowances as per the UP Government norms. These lucrative allowances increase the salary package, making the role rewarding and attractive. The list of perks and allowances included in the UPSSSC PET salary is as follows:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Travelling allowance (TA)
  • DA on TA
  • Other Relevant Allowances

UPSSSC PET Job Profile

The roles and responsibilities included in the UPSSSC PET Job Profile vary according to the post. The selected candidates must ensure the smooth functioning of the department. Here are the duties included in the UPSSSC Group C Job Profile tabulated below for reference purposes:

Post Name

Job Profile

Lekhpal

To handle land records and accounts related to village revenue.

To perform a survey and maintain data on the crop.

Mukhya Sevika

To keep correct records and data of meetings.

To manage public health responsibilities and assign work to coworkers and subordinates.

Agricultural Technical Assistant

To provide technical support to farmers for improving productivity.

To help farmers adopt new technologies and innovations in agriculture.

Junior Assistant

To provide assistance to different departments,

To handle data entry, record-keeping, and file dispatch.

Internal Accountant

To handle financial records and perform routine bookkeeping duties.

To adhere to the accounting standards for accuracy in their tasks.

Auditor

To assess financial risks and interpret relevant data.

To confirm the accuracy and credibility of financial reports

Cane Supervisor

To prepare and submit reliable reports to the higher officials.

To provide assistance in the implementation of government schemes for sugarcane farmers.

Laboratory Technician

To maintain cleanliness and hygiene in lab equipment and assigned areas.

To carry out experiments and testing procedures in the lab.

X-Ray Technician

To handle X-ray equipment 

To assist in medical imaging processes

