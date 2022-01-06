UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 2504 ITI Instructor Posts, Check Important Dates, Salary

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), on 6 Jan, uploaded a notice for recruitment of eligible persons as ITI instructors. A total of 2504 vacancies are available for the said posts. It is to be noted, those who have qualified in the UP PET Exam are eligible to apply for UPSSSC ITI Instructor Posts.
UPSSSC ITI Instructor Online Application Link will be available from 18 January 2022 till 08 February 2022 on upsssc.gov.in.
We have provided more details on UPSSSC ITI Instructor Recruitment such as application process, salary, qualification, age limit, selection process, and application fee below:
UPSSSC ITI Salary:
Rs. 35,400- 1,12,400
How to Apply for UPSSSC ITI Instructor Posts ?
- Go to the UPSSSC website (http://upsssc.gov.in/) and login using their PET Registration Number
- Your details will be displayed on your screen and you are required to fill educational qualification and enter the verification code at the end.
- After qualification, upload your photo and signature
- Now, tick on 'Declaration' and 'Proceed to Fee and Final Submission'. Also, take a printout of your application given under 'Applicant Segment' of 'Application Dashboard'
- Deposit Application Fee using Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking or SBI e-challan
UPSSSC ITI Instructor Application Fee
Rs. 25/-
UPSSSC ITI Instructor Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 2504
- General - 1042
- EWS - 211
- OBC - 681
- SC - 526
- ST - 44
UPSSSC ITI Instructor Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates can check the qualification below:
UPSSSC ITI Instructor Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
UPSSSC ITI Instructor Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - 18 January 2022
Last Date of Online Application - 18 February 2022
Selection Process for UPSSSC ITI Instructor Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.
The candidates can check other related details for the recruitment such as trade-wise vacancy, exam details etc. through the PDF below:
UPSSSC ITI Instructor Notification Download