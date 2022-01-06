JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 2504 ITI Instructor Posts, Check Important Dates, Salary

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is hiring 2504 ITI Instructors. Check application process, salary, qualification, age limit, selection process, and application fee below.

Created On: Jan 6, 2022 20:37 IST
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), on 6 Jan, uploaded a notice for recruitment of eligible persons as ITI instructors. A total of 2504 vacancies are available for the said posts. It is to be noted, those who have qualified in the UP PET Exam are eligible to apply for UPSSSC ITI Instructor Posts.

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Online Application Link will be available from 18 January 2022 till 08 February 2022 on upsssc.gov.in.

We have provided more details on UPSSSC ITI Instructor Recruitment such as application process, salary, qualification, age limit, selection process, and application fee below:

Also, See:

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022

UPSSSC ITI Salary:

Rs. 35,400- 1,12,400

How to Apply for  UPSSSC ITI Instructor Posts ?

  1. Go to the UPSSSC website (http://upsssc.gov.in/) and login using their PET Registration Number
  2. Your details will be displayed on your screen and you are required to fill educational qualification and enter the verification code at the end.
  3. After qualification, upload your photo and signature
  4. Now, tick on 'Declaration' and 'Proceed to Fee and Final Submission'. Also, take a printout of your application given under 'Applicant Segment' of 'Application Dashboard'
  5. Deposit Application Fee using Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking or SBI e-challan

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Application Fee

Rs. 25/-

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2504

  • General - 1042
  • EWS - 211
  • OBC - 681
  • SC - 526
  • ST - 44

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check the qualification below:

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 January 2022 

Last Date of Online Application - 18 February 2022

Selection Process for UPSSSC ITI Instructor Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

The candidates can check other related details for the recruitment such as trade-wise vacancy, exam details etc. through the PDF below:

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Notification Download

 

 

 

FAQ

What is UPSSSC ITI Salary ?

Rs. 35,400- 1,12,400

I don't have PET Certificate. Can I apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 ?

No, PET is mandatory for UPSSSC Recruitment 2022

What is UPSSSC ITI Instructor Age Limit ?

21 to 40 years

What is UPSSSC ITI Instructor Application Last Date ?

8 Feb 2022

What is the starting date for UPSSSC ITI Instructor Application Form ?

18 January 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationUPSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 2504 ITI Instructor Posts, Check Important Dates, Salary
Notification Date6 Jan, 2022
Last Date of Submission8 Feb, 2022
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization UPSSSC
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.