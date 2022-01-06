UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 2504 ITI Instructor Posts, Check Important Dates, Salary

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is hiring 2504 ITI Instructors. Check application process, salary, qualification, age limit, selection process, and application fee below.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), on 6 Jan, uploaded a notice for recruitment of eligible persons as ITI instructors. A total of 2504 vacancies are available for the said posts. It is to be noted, those who have qualified in the UP PET Exam are eligible to apply for UPSSSC ITI Instructor Posts.

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Online Application Link will be available from 18 January 2022 till 08 February 2022 on upsssc.gov.in.

We have provided more details on UPSSSC ITI Instructor Recruitment such as application process, salary, qualification, age limit, selection process, and application fee below:

Also, See:

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022

UPSSSC ITI Salary:

Rs. 35,400- 1,12,400

How to Apply for UPSSSC ITI Instructor Posts ?

Go to the UPSSSC website (http://upsssc.gov.in/) and login using their PET Registration Number Your details will be displayed on your screen and you are required to fill educational qualification and enter the verification code at the end. After qualification, upload your photo and signature Now, tick on 'Declaration' and 'Proceed to Fee and Final Submission'. Also, take a printout of your application given under 'Applicant Segment' of 'Application Dashboard' Deposit Application Fee using Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking or SBI e-challan

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Application Fee

Rs. 25/-

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2504

General - 1042

EWS - 211

OBC - 681

SC - 526

ST - 44

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check the qualification below:

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 18 February 2022

Selection Process for UPSSSC ITI Instructor Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

The candidates can check other related details for the recruitment such as trade-wise vacancy, exam details etc. through the PDF below:

UPSSSC ITI Instructor Notification Download