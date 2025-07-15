UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Group C Mains Exam Answer Key PDF- Link Here

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who attempted the UPSSSC Technical Exam conducted on June 13, 2025 can now check the answer by downloading the pdf from the direct link provided below or visiting the official website of UPSSSC.
The UPSSSC Technical Answer Key 2025 PDF contains the questions and correct answers with it. A direct link to check the UPSSSC Assistant Answer Key 2025 is provided here.
The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, to help candidates to cross-check responses and calculate their estimated scores. A provisional answer key is released, which allows candidates to challenge incorrect answers with valid proof. The final answer key will be released after checking and resolving all the challenges raised by the candidates.
Candidates who have attempted the examination conducted on July 13, 2025 can now check the answers marked by them. The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Mains Exam Answer Key can be downloaded by clicking on the direct link below.
UPSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025: Overview
The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Main Answer Key 2025 link is now active. The answer key is an important document that helps candidates to check their estimated marks and start preparing for the for self-evaluation, helping candidates gauge their performance before the results are declared. Check the table below for UPSSSC Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Mains Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Exam Date
|
July 13, 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
July 15, 2025
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
