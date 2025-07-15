Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Group C Mains Exam Answer Key PDF- Link Here

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 The UPSSSC has released the 2025 answer key for the UPSSC Technical Assistant Group C Mains exam. Candidates can download the response sheet pdf at upsssc.gov.in. A direct link is provided below to download the UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key.

Jul 15, 2025
UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who attempted the UPSSSC Technical Exam conducted on June 13, 2025 can now check the answer by downloading the pdf from the direct link provided below or visiting the official website of UPSSSC.
The UPSSSC Technical Answer Key 2025 PDF contains the questions and correct answers with it. A direct link to check the UPSSSC Assistant Answer Key 2025 is provided here.

The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, to help candidates to cross-check responses and calculate their estimated scores. A provisional answer key is released, which allows candidates to challenge incorrect answers with valid proof. The final answer key will be released after checking and resolving all the challenges raised by the candidates.

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have attempted the examination conducted on July 13, 2025 can now check the answers marked by them. The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Mains Exam Answer Key can be downloaded by clicking on the direct link below.

PDF Download

UPSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025: Overview

The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Main Answer Key 2025 link is now active. The answer key is an important document that helps candidates to check their estimated marks and start preparing for the for self-evaluation, helping candidates gauge their performance before the results are declared. Check the table below for UPSSSC Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Group C Mains Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Exam Date

July 13, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

July 15, 2025

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

