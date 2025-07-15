UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Group C Mains Exam Answer Key PDF- Link Here

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who attempted the UPSSSC Technical Exam conducted on June 13, 2025 can now check the answer by downloading the pdf from the direct link provided below or visiting the official website of UPSSSC.

The UPSSSC Technical Answer Key 2025 PDF contains the questions and correct answers with it. A direct link to check the UPSSSC Assistant Answer Key 2025 is provided here.

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025

The UPSSSC Technical Assistant Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, to help candidates to cross-check responses and calculate their estimated scores. A provisional answer key is released, which allows candidates to challenge incorrect answers with valid proof. The final answer key will be released after checking and resolving all the challenges raised by the candidates.