UPSSSC Typing Test Call Letter 2020 for Junior Assistant Released @upsssc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Typing Test Call Letter 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Admit card for UPSSSC Jr Assistant and Junior Clerk posts skill test on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Typing Test for the Junior Assistant Posts, can download their admit card from the official website http://upsssc.gov.in.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the Typing Test for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Posts from 18 March to 26 March 2020.

All such candidates who have shortlisted for the second round of the Typing test for the Jr Assistant and Junior Clerk posts can download their call letter from the official website.



Candidates can download their UPSSSC Jr Assistant & Clerk Skill Test Exam Call Letter from the official website with the providing their login credentials on the official website. In a bid to download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and other.

It is noted that earlier Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had released the notification for recruitment of Junior Assistant Posts in various department of the state under advertisement no26/Exam/2016.



UPSSSC Typing Test Call Letter 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website: http://upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the link-Download Admit Card for CET / PET / Typing / Steno given on the home page.

Enter your credentials like your roll number, Date of Birth and other on the appropriate place on the website.

After clicking the submit button, you will get your admit card.

You should keep printout of the copy of admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for latest updates regarding Jr Assistant and Junior Clerk.