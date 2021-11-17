Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPTET Admit Card 2021 To Release Today @updeled.gov.in: Check Updates Here

UPTET Admit Card 2021 is Expected Today on updeled.gov.in, Check Steps to Download, Exam Pattern and Other Details.

Created On: Nov 17, 2021 13:43 IST
UPTET Admit Card 2021
UPTET Admit Card 2021

UPTET Admit Card 2021: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is set to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET 2021) on 28 November 2021 for which the admit cards are expected today, 17 November 2021, on updeled.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for UPTET 2021 would be able to download UPTET Admit Card through online mode, once uploaded.

UPTET Admit Card 2021

UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted for 2 levels i.e. for Primary Level Teachers (Paper 1 for Class 1st to 5th) and for the  Upper Primary Level Teachers (Paper 2 for Class 6th to 8th).

Candidates who are attending attend UPTET Paper 1 or UPTET Paper 2 check the procedure to download the admit card, exam pattern and other details below:

How to Download UPTET Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of UPTET - updeled.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘U.P.Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)’ tab given on the homepage
  3. It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on the admit card link
  4. Enter your details
  5. Download UPTET 2021 Admit Card 2021

UPTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2021

The exam will be conducted in offline mode at various centres of the state in 2 sessions. First session will be in the morning from 10:00 to 12:30 and second will be in the evening from 02:30 to 05:00. There will be multiple-choice questions on:

For Paper 1

Subject

No of Questions

Marks

Time

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

150 minutes

Language I (Hindi)

30

30

Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

For Paper 2

Subject

No of Questions

Marks

Time

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

150 minutes

Languages I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Science and Mathematics (OR)
Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

UPTET 2021 Syllabus

UPTET 2021 Certificate is valid for lifetime. The candidates who would qualify this test can apply for teaching job in the primary level or upper primary level in the state of UP. The department has announced, that there are a total of 51,112 seats vacant in the various schools of the state. These vacancies can be merged with the existing posts and thus a total of 68,500 vacancies shall be filled concerned department in the state.

 

 

 

FAQ

What should I carry with UPTET 2021 Admit Card ?

One valid ID Proof

How to Download UPTET Admit Card 2021 ?

Candidates can download UPTET Admit Card from the official website - updeled.gov.in.

What is UPTET Exam Date 2021 ?

28 November 2021

What is UPTET Admit Card Date 2021 ?

17 November 2021

