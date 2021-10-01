CTET & UPTET: Syllabus, Pattern, Difficulty Level Of Questions, Important Concepts!

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), both will be conducted soon. Candidates aspiring to be a teacher in government schools need to appear for these exams. While most of the candidates are all well aware of both the exams, there might be some candidates who need clarity and in this article, we are providing details about both the exams and links to access important articles related to these exams.

CTET & UPTET Syllabus:

There are two papers in both the exams, paper 1 & paper 2. Candidates can appear for one paper or both papers. You can access the syllabus of both the papers of CTET & UPTET from the following links

⇒ CTET Syllabus 2021 (PDF) Complete With Exam Pattern: Paper 1, 2

⇒ UPTET 2021: Syllabus for Paper I & II with Latest Exam Pattern

After going through the syllabus one can easily learn that the syllabus of CTET & UPTET is almost the same. So if someone is preparing for CTET then the person by default preparing for UPTET also.

CTET & UPTET: Paper Pattern

If one will check the exam pattern of both the exams then no considerable difference is observed. Candidates targeting one exam can easily target the other exams as well. CTET will be conducted online and candidates targeting this exam are advised to practice mock test online.

CTET & UPTET: Difficulty Level Of Questions

The difficulty level of questions in both the exams vary. Recently CBSE has released an important notification related to the questions and as per the notification the number of memory based questions will be less & the number of question evaluation logical understanding of the candidates will be more. If a candidate is targeting CTET then he or she can easily solve questions in UPTET.

CTET & UPTET: Important Concepts

After the analysis of previous year papers one can easily learn about important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in the exam. We have also pointed out some important concepts and you can learn more about questions based from the links given below

CTET 2021: Important Questions on Child Development & Pedagogy (with Answers)

CTET 2021: Important Question in Hindi





