USET Uttarakhand Exam 2024: Kumaun University, Nainital has officially released the Uttarakhand-SET (USET 2024) on its website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the USET 2024 on or before January 7, 2024. USET 2024 is the gate way for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in various Universities across the state.
Written exam for Uttarakhand-SET (USET 2024) will be held on January 07, 2024 across the state.
You can check all the details regarding the Uttarakhand-SET drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
Uttarakhand-SET Jobs 2024: Important Dates
|Last date of submission of Fee
|December 12, 2023
|Last date to apply online
|December 20, 2023
|Correction in particulars of application form on the website
|December 18 to 20, 2023
|Uploading of admit card
|January 01, 2024
|Date of examination
|January 07, 2024
Uttarakhand-SET Jobs 2024: Vacancy Details
In accordance with the guidelines of the U.G.C., the Kumaun University will hold the U-SET on January 07, 2024 (SUNDAY) for determining the eligibility of candidates for the appointments of Assistant Professors in the State of Uttarakhand.Kumaun University. Exams will be held for a total of 27 subjects. You can check the notification link for details of the subject and post details.
Uttarakhand-SET Jobs 2023: Mode of Payment
- General Category-Rs. 1400 (excluding Bank Charges, if any)
- OBC(Non- creamy layer) /SC /ST /PWD (Personswith disability)-Rs. 840 (excluding Bank Charges, if any)
Educational Qualifications For Uttarakhand-SET Jobs 2023:
- Candidates should have a degree in civil/mining engineering from a recognised university/institution with Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for Open Cast Coal Mines.
- You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.
Uttarakhand-SET Jobs 2024: Scheme of Examination
- The Test will consist of two papers and both the papers will consist of objective type questions only multiple choice questions (MCQ).
- Paper I intends to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.
- It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.
- Paper II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.
- Total duration for the exams will be3 hours (180 minutes) and there will be no break between papers.
Uttarakhand-SET Vacancy 2024: Notification PDF
How To Apply For Uttarakhand-SET Recruitment 2024?You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website http://www.usetonline.co.in
- Step 2: Click on the link at Kumaun University website(https://www.kunainital.ac.in)on the homepage.
- Step 3: Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID.
- Step 4: You are advised to pay the application fee as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 5: After applying online, candidates are required to download the application slip generated by the system with a unique application number.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.