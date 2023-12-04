USET Uttarakhand Exam 2024: Kumaun University, Nainital has officially released the Uttarakhand-SET (USET 2024) on its website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the USET 2024 on or before January 7, 2024. USET 2024 is the gate way for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in various Universities across the state.

Written exam for Uttarakhand-SET (USET 2024) will be held on January 07, 2024 across the state.

You can check all the details regarding the Uttarakhand-SET drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

Uttarakhand-SET Jobs 2024: Important Dates Last date of submission of Fee December 12, 2023 Last date to apply online December 20, 2023 Correction in particulars of application form on the website December 18 to 20, 2023 Uploading of admit card January 01, 2024 Date of examination January 07, 2024 Uttarakhand-SET Jobs 2024: Vacancy Details In accordance with the guidelines of the U.G.C., the Kumaun University will hold the U-SET on January 07, 2024 (SUNDAY) for determining the eligibility of candidates for the appointments of Assistant Professors in the State of Uttarakhand.Kumaun University. Exams will be held for a total of 27 subjects. You can check the notification link for details of the subject and post details.