UTET Admit Card 2025 Released at ukutet.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

UTET Admit Card 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) issued the UTET Hall Ticket for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) on its official website. Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct written exam for aspirants who wish to build their career in the teaching field in either government or private schools of Uttarakhand. Candidates gearing up for the upcoming UTET exam can download their admit card using their registration number and date of birth. The UTET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on 27 September 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts including 10.00 A .M. to 12.30 and 02.00 P.M to 04.30 P.M.

UTET Admit Card 2025 Download Link Uttarakhand TET Admit Card 2023 Overview UTET Admit Card acts as proof of eligibility and registration for the exam. It is issued to only those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria and have successfully submitted the application form. Take a look at the key information pertaining to UTET Hall Ticket. UTET Admit Card Highlights Particulars Events Name of the organization Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Exam Type State Level Exam Frequency Annually UTET Exam Date 2025 27 September 2025 Shifts Time 10.00 A .M. to 12.30 and 02.00 P.M to 04.30 P.M. Selection Process Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2) Official Website ubse.uk.gov.in How to Download UTET Admit Card Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UBSE at ukutet.com or click on the direct link provided above. Step 2: Go to the login section available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password. Step 4: Enter the captcha pin and submit Step 5: UTET admit card 2025 will appear on the screen upon submitting the login details. Step 6: Download UTET admit card and take its printout for future reference. Details Mentioned on UTET Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-