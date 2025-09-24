WBPDCL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 499 Assistant Manager, Technician and others, Check Eligibility

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
Sep 24, 2025, 13:25 IST

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has released the recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Teacher (High School), Assistant Manager (PS), Assistant Manager (Civil) and others. Check eligibility, selection process, age limit and others. 

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has released the recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Teacher (High School), Assistant Manager (PS), Assistant Manager (Civil), Safety Officer, Sub-Assistant Engineer, Office Executive, Chemist, Draughtsman, Operator / Technician and others .

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in posts wise selection process including Computer-based test (CBT), Computer Proficiency Test and Personal Interview. The Final Merit List of eligible candidates will be prepared based on the combined performance in Computer Based
Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before October 13, 2025 at the official website - wbpdcl.co.in

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025 PDF

The detailed pdf for the recruitment drive is available on the official website. You can download the WBPDCL Recruitment 2025 PDF directly through the link given below-

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025  Download PDF

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025

A total of 499 posts including Assistant Teacher (High School), Assistant Manager (PS), Assistant Manager (Civil), Safety Officer, Sub-Assistant Engineer, Office Executive, Chemist, Draughtsman, Operator / Technician and others are to be filled through  the recruitment drive. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

WBPDCL Various Post Recruitment 2025

Recruitment Authority

West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited

Posts Name

Assistant Teacher (High School), Assistant Manager (PS), Assistant Manager (Civil), Safety Officer, Sub-Assistant Engineer, Office Executive, Chemist, Draughtsman, Operator / Technician and other

Total Vacancies

499

Mode of Application

Online

Application End Date

October 13, 2025

Steps to Apply for the WBPDCL 2025

Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - wbpdcl.co.in 

Step 2: Click on the Careers button

Step 3: Click on the Apply Button of Recruitment in various positions under the Mining vertical of WBPDCL on contractual basis

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Note the number for future reference

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

