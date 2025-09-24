WBPDCL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 499 Assistant Manager, Technician and others, Check Eligibility

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has released the recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Teacher (High School), Assistant Manager (PS), Assistant Manager (Civil), Safety Officer, Sub-Assistant Engineer, Office Executive, Chemist, Draughtsman, Operator / Technician and others .

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in posts wise selection process including Computer-based test (CBT), Computer Proficiency Test and Personal Interview. The Final Merit List of eligible candidates will be prepared based on the combined performance in Computer Based

Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before October 13, 2025 at the official website - wbpdcl.co.in