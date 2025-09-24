WBPDCL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 499 Assistant Manager, Technician and others, Check Eligibility

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has released the recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Teacher (High School), Assistant Manager (PS), Assistant Manager (Civil), Safety Officer, Sub-Assistant Engineer, Office Executive, Chemist, Draughtsman, Operator / Technician and others .
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in posts wise selection process including Computer-based test (CBT), Computer Proficiency Test and Personal Interview. The Final Merit List of eligible candidates will be prepared based on the combined performance in Computer Based
Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before October 13, 2025 at the official website - wbpdcl.co.in
A total of 499 posts including Assistant Teacher (High School), Assistant Manager (PS), Assistant Manager (Civil), Safety Officer, Sub-Assistant Engineer, Office Executive, Chemist, Draughtsman, Operator / Technician and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:
|
WBPDCL Various Post Recruitment 2025
|
Recruitment Authority
|
West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited
|
Posts Name
|
Assistant Teacher (High School), Assistant Manager (PS), Assistant Manager (Civil), Safety Officer, Sub-Assistant Engineer, Office Executive, Chemist, Draughtsman, Operator / Technician and other
|
Total Vacancies
|
499
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Application End Date
|
October 13, 2025
Steps to Apply for the WBPDCL 2025
Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - wbpdcl.co.in
Step 2: Click on the Careers button
Step 3: Click on the Apply Button of Recruitment in various positions under the Mining vertical of WBPDCL on contractual basis
Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Note the number for future reference
Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference
