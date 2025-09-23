BSSC CGL 4 Apply Online 2025 Last Date - Register Now for 1481 Vacancies at bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC CGL Last Date 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for BSSC CGL 4 Recruitment 2025 on September 26. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their forms can apply through the official website, onlinebssc.com. The Bihar CGL application form was released on August 25.

A total of 1481 vacancies have been announced for ASO, JSA, Planning Assistant, Auditor and DEO posts. Graduates aged between 21-30 years are eligible to apply. The selection process will consist of three stages: Preliminary, Mains and Document Verification. Scroll on to learn the complete application process for Bihar CGL, including dates, steps to apply, fees, documents required and more here.

Bihar CGL Apply Online 2025

BSSC issued the online application link for Bihar CGL Vacancy on its official website after the release of the recruitment notification. Applicants must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility parameters before submitting their applications to avoid getting their applications rejected. The deadline to submit BSSC CGL Online form is tomorrow, September 26.