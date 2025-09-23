BSSC CGL 4 Apply Online 2025 Last Date - Register Now for 1481 Vacancies at bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC CGL Last Date 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for BSSC CGL 4 Recruitment 2025 on September 26. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their forms can apply through the official website, onlinebssc.com. The Bihar CGL application form was released on August 25.
A total of 1481 vacancies have been announced for ASO, JSA, Planning Assistant, Auditor and DEO posts. Graduates aged between 21-30 years are eligible to apply. The selection process will consist of three stages: Preliminary, Mains and Document Verification. Scroll on to learn the complete application process for Bihar CGL, including dates, steps to apply, fees, documents required and more here.
Bihar CGL Apply Online 2025
BSSC issued the online application link for Bihar CGL Vacancy on its official website after the release of the recruitment notification. Applicants must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility parameters before submitting their applications to avoid getting their applications rejected. The deadline to submit BSSC CGL Online form is tomorrow, September 26.
Check:
Bihar SSC Vacancy 2025 Overview
The selection process includes three stages: Prelims, Mains and Document Verification. Clearing all three stages is necessary to get shortlisted for the desired post. Check the key details about Bihar SSC 2025 exam in the table below.
|
BSSC CGL 4 Vacancy 2025: Key Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade-C, and Auditor
|
Vacancies
|
1481
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, Document Verification
|
Registration Dates
|
25 August to 26 September
|
BSSC CGL Salary
|
Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 73,000
|
Official Website
|
bssc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar CGL Apply Online 2025 Link
The commission activated the Bihar CGL apply online 2025 link on its official website. Aspirants yet to submit their applications can submit their applications via the direct link shared below.
BSSC CGL 2025 Application Form Direct Link
BSSC CGL Apply Online 2025 Last Date
BSSC issued the Bihar CGL Notification on 4th August and commenced the application process on 25th August. The application window remains open till 26th September. The deadline to pay examination fee is 24th September.
|
BSSC CGL Important Dates 2025
|
Notification Release Date
|
04 August 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
25 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
26 September 2025
|
Last Date To Pay Application Fee
|
24 September 2025
BSSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Post-wise
This recruitment drive aims to fill 1481 vacancies for ASO, JSA, Planning Assistant, Auditor and DEO posts. Check the post-wise Bihar CGL Vacancy details in the table below.
|
Post Name
|
Department Name
|
Vacancy
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
General Administration Department, Bihar, Patna
|
1064
|
Planning Assistant
|
Planning & Development Department
|
88
|
Junior Statistical Assistant
|
Labour Resources Department, Directorate of Planning and Training, Bihar, Patna
|
05
|
Data Entry Operator Grade–C
|
Finance Department, Bihar, Patna
|
01
|
Auditor
|
Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Bihar, Patna
|
125
|
Auditor
|
Co-operation Societies, Cooperative Department
|
198
|
Total
|
1481
How to Apply Online for Bihar CGL at bssc.bihar.gov.in
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com. You can also click on the direct apply online link provided in the article.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘BSSC CGL Apply Online 2025 Link’.
Step 3: Register yourself by providing basic information and contact details.
Step 4: Log in to your account and fill in the application form.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee using online payment gateways.
Step 7: Submit the application form and download it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation