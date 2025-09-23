BSSC CGL 4 Apply Online 2025 Last Date - Register Now for 1481 Vacancies at bssc.bihar.gov.in

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 23, 2025, 14:03 IST

BSSC CGL 4 Apply Online Last Date is tomorrow, September 26. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar SSC CGL exam can apply online through the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 1481 vacancies are up for grabs. Find the direct apply online link for Bihar SSC CGL exam here.

Bihar CGL Apply Online Last Date
Bihar CGL Apply Online Last Date

BSSC CGL Last Date 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for BSSC CGL 4 Recruitment 2025 on September 26. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their forms can apply through the official website, onlinebssc.com. The Bihar CGL application form was released on August 25. 

A total of 1481 vacancies have been announced for ASO, JSA, Planning Assistant, Auditor and DEO posts. Graduates aged between 21-30 years are eligible to apply. The selection process will consist of three stages: Preliminary, Mains and Document Verification. Scroll on to learn the complete application process for Bihar CGL, including dates, steps to apply, fees, documents required and more here.

Bihar CGL Apply Online 2025

BSSC issued the online application link for Bihar CGL Vacancy on its official website after the release of the recruitment notification. Applicants must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility parameters before submitting their applications to avoid getting their applications rejected. The deadline to submit BSSC CGL Online form is tomorrow, September 26.

Check:

Bihar SSC Vacancy 2025 Overview

The selection process includes three stages: Prelims, Mains and Document Verification. Clearing all three stages is necessary to get shortlisted for the desired post. Check the key details about Bihar SSC 2025 exam in the table below.

BSSC CGL 4 Vacancy 2025: Key Highlights

Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post Name

Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade-C, and Auditor

Vacancies

1481

Selection Process

Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, Document Verification

Registration Dates

25 August to 26 September

BSSC CGL Salary

Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 73,000

Official Website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar CGL Apply Online 2025 Link

The commission activated the Bihar CGL apply online 2025 link on its official website. Aspirants yet to submit their applications can submit their applications via the direct link shared below.

BSSC CGL 2025 Application Form Direct Link

BSSC CGL Apply Online 2025 Last Date

BSSC issued the Bihar CGL Notification on 4th August and commenced the application process on 25th August. The application window remains open till 26th September. The deadline to pay examination fee is 24th September.

BSSC CGL Important Dates 2025

Notification Release Date

04 August 2025

Application Start Date

25 August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

26 September 2025

Last Date To Pay Application Fee

24 September 2025

BSSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Post-wise

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1481 vacancies for ASO, JSA, Planning Assistant, Auditor and DEO posts. Check the post-wise Bihar CGL Vacancy details in the table below.

Post Name

Department Name

Vacancy

Assistant Section Officer

General Administration Department, Bihar, Patna

1064

Planning Assistant

Planning & Development Department

88

Junior Statistical Assistant

Labour Resources Department, Directorate of Planning and Training, Bihar, Patna

05

Data Entry Operator Grade–C

Finance Department, Bihar, Patna

01

Auditor

Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Bihar, Patna

125

Auditor

Co-operation Societies, Cooperative Department

198

Total

1481

How to Apply Online for Bihar CGL at bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com. You can also click on the direct apply online link provided in the article.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘BSSC CGL Apply Online 2025 Link’.

Step 3: Register yourself by providing basic information and contact details.

Step 4: Log in to your account and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee using online payment gateways.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download it for future reference.

