UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Check Latest Syllabus for Course Content & Exam Pattern

UBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: The latest syllabus of Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology mentions chapter-wise topics and exam pattern for the 2023-24 session. Get PDF download of the full syllabus here.

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Psychology syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) helps students understand the nature of psychological knowledge and its application to various aspects of life. The syllabus has been designed to provide students with a foundation in the basic concepts of Psychology and help them become perceptive, socially aware, and self-reflective. The syllabus is divided into eight units. The details of topics to be covered in each unit are clearly mentioned in the latest syllabus. You will be able to check the complete syllabus of UBSE Class 11 Psychology here. You will get to know the course content along with the marking scheme for the theory paper as well as for internal assessment. You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the direct link provided in this article.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology Course Structure

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology will be as follows:

Theory Paper 70 marks Internal Assessment/Practical 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology Question Paper 2024 will be for 70 marks and the exam duration will be of 3 hours.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Psychology (Code - 122) Syllabus 2023-24

Units Topics Marks I What is Psychology? 11 II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology 13 IV Human Development 11 V Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes 08 VI Learning 09 VII Human Memory 08 VIII Thinking 05 IX Motivation and Emotion 05 Total 70

UBSE Class 11 Psychology Course Content

Unit I What is Psychology?

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.What is Psychology?

Psychology as a Discipline

Psychology as a Natural Science

Psychology as a Social Science

3.Understanding Mind and Behaviour

4.Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology

5.Evolution of Psychology

6.Development of Psychology in India

7.Branches of Psychology

8.Psychology and Other Disciplines

9.Psychology in Everyday Life

Unit II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Goals of Psychological Enquiry

Steps in Conducting Scientific Research

Alternative Paradigms of Research

3.Nature of Psychological Data

4.Some Important Methods in Psychology

Observational Method

Experimental Method

Correlational Research

Survey Research

Psychological Testing

Case Study

5.Analysis of Data

Quantitative Method

Qualitative Method

6.Limitations of Psychological Enquiry

7.Ethical Issues

Unit IV Human Development

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Meaning of Development

Life-Span Perspective on Development

3.Factors Influencing Development

4.Context of Development

5.Overview of Developmental Stages

Prenatal Stage

Infancy

Childhood

Challenges of Adolescence

Adulthood and Old Age

Unit V Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Knowing the world

3.Nature and varieties of Stimulus

4.Sense Modalities

Unit VI Learning

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Nature of Learning

3.Paradigms of Learning

4.Classical Conditioning

Determinants of Classical Conditioning

5.Operant/Instrumental Conditioning

Determinants of Operant Conditioning

Key Learning Processes

6.Observational Learning

7.Cognitive Learning

8.Verbal Learning

9.Skill Learning

10.Factors Facilitating Learning

11.Learning Disabilities

Unit VII Human Memory

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Nature of memory

3.Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model

4.Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long-term Memories

5.Levels of Processing

6.Types of Long-term Memory

Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and

Semantic

7.Nature and Causes of Forgetting

Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and

Retrieval Failure

8.Enhancing Memory

Mnemonics using Images and Organisation

Unit VIII Thinking

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Nature of Thinking

Building Blocks of Thought

3.The Processes of Thinking

4.Problem Solving

5.Reasoning

6.Decision-making

7.Nature and Process of Creative Thinking

Nature of Creative Thinking

Process of Creative Thinking

8.Thought and Language

9.Development of Language and Language Use

Unit IX Motivation and Emotion

The topics in this unit are:

1.Introduction

2.Nature of Motivation

3.Types of Motives

Biological Motives

Psychosocial Motives

4.Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

5.Nature of Emotions

6.Expression of Emotions

Culture and Emotional Expression

Culture and Emotional Labelling

7.Managing Negative Emotions

8.Enhancing Positive Emotions

Practical (Projects, experiments, small studies, etc.) - 30 marks

The students shall be required to undertake one project and conduct two experiments. The project would involve the use of different methods of enquiry like observation, survey, interview, questionnaire, small studies related to the topics covered in the course (e.g. Human development, Learning, Memory, Motivation, Perception, Attention and Thinking). Experiments could focus on cause-and-effect relationship.

Practical Examination

Download PDF copy of the UBSE Class 11th Psychology Syllabus fom the following link:

