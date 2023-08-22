UK Board 12th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE English Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the 2024 exams. Check here the English Class 12 syllabus here and download the PDF of the full syllabus.

UK Board 12th Syllabus English 2024: Studying is only half the battle. Students also need to apply the concepts they have learned. That’s why there are tests to measure the level of students.

The class 12 UK board exams are one such way of testing students and are held every year at the end of the term. It’s essential to pass the board exams to graduate school, and for that, you need to study hard and smart both. The first step is knowing the correct syllabus.

The syllabus for many Class 12 subjects of the UK board has been revised or deleted lately, and students should stay updated. There’s no point in overpreparing by following the old syllabus when there’s already so much pressure of the board exams in class 12. If you’re an over-achiever, then you can refer to the old syllabus, but for others, it’s best to stick to the new UK board syllabus 2024.

English is a language subject and is lengthy, detailed and hard to score. Even grammatical errors cause marks deduction. As such, substantial practice is needed to ace English in the UK board. You should refer to the latest and correct UBSE Class 12 English syllabus while studying as it gives an idea of which units you need to prioritize.

You can view and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 English syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.

Related: UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Latest and Revised UBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDF

UK Board 12th English Syllabus 2023-24

UBSE 12th English Marks Distribution

Check below the unit-wise marks distribution of the Uttarakhand Board English syllabus for class 12.

Unit/Areas of Learning Marks A. B. C. Section A Reading Skills Reading unseen prose passages and note making Section B Advanced Writing Skills Section C (Prescribed Books) (i) Flamingo (ii) Supplementary Reader – Vistas 20 24 24 12 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20

Now that you know which units carry the most marks, read the syllabus below and download the full UK Board 12th English Syllabus PDF with practical weightage and evaluation scheme.

SECTION-A

Reading unseen Passages and Note-making

Two unseen passages with a variety of questions including 03 marks for vocabulary such as word formation and inferring meaning and 05 marks for note-making. The total length of the two passages will be between 950-1200 words. The passages will include two of the following:

(a) Factual Passages e.g. instructions, descriptions, reports.

(b) Discursive passage involving opinion e.g. argumentative, persuasive or interpretative text.

(c) Literary passage e.g. extract from fiction, drama, poetry, essay or biography

Unseen Passages No. of words Testing Areas Marks Allotted 1. 2. 600-700 350-500 Short answer type questions to test local, global and inferential comprehension, Vocabulary Note-making in an appropriate format 09 03 05 Abstraction 03

A passage of about 600-700 words carrying 12 marks and another passage of about 350-500 words carrying 08 marks

A passage to test reading comprehension. The passage can be literary, factual or discursive. The length of the passage should be between 600-700 words. A shorter passage of 350-500 words for note-making and abstraction.

SECTION B

Advanced Writing Skills

One out of two short compositions of not more than 50 words each e.g. advertisement and notices, designing or drafting posters, writing formal and informal invitations and replies. A report or a factual description based on verbal input provided (one out of two) (100-125 words) Writing one out of two letters based on verbal input. Letter types include:

(a) business or official letters (for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing orders and sending replies):

(b) letters to the editor (giving suggestions on an issue)

(c) application for a job

One out of two compositions based on visual and/or verbal input(150-200 words). Output may be descriptive or argumentative in nature such as an article, or a speech.

SECTION C

Text Books36 Marks

Prescribed Books:

Flamingo

7 .One out of two extracts based on poetry from the text to test comprehension and Appreciation

Three out of four short questions from the poetry section to test local and global comprehension of text. Four short answer questions based on the lessons from prescribed text. (2x4 One out of two long answer type questions based on the text to test global and extrapolation beyond the set text. (Expected word limit about 125-150 words each)

Vistas

One out of two long answer type question based on Supplementary Readerto test comprehension and extrapolation of theme, character and incidents (Expected word limit about 125-150 words) Four short answer questions from the Supplementary Reader (2x4)

Check below to read the full syllabus of the Uttarakhand Board English syllabus for class 12.