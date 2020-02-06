Uttrakhand Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 Download Link Available @ssc.uk.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for UKSSSC Forest Guard 2020 can download their admit card through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e. ssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can download their admit cards for the same through the official website of UKSSSC by following the instructions given below.

Go to the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.ssc.uk.gov.in.

Click on UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name or Date of Birth or Registered Mobile Number and click on the submit button.

Then, the UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the forest guard admit card and save for future reference.

Candidate should note that the link for UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card will be available till the day of the exam. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM).

This exam is being done to recruit 1218 vacancies of Forest Guard and the selection for the same will be done on the basis of written test and PET/PST. Those who will qualify in Physical Exam will have to appear in the written test. The written test will be of 100 Marks for 2 hours duration.

The questions in UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2020 will be asked on 12th level and there will be negative marking for each incorrect answer. Candidates can download UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card directly by clicking on the below link.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 Download