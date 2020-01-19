Amazon Great Indian Sale: Vivo U20 available at an unbeatable price!

With smartphone prices rising every year, it’s hard to find a phone with top-of-the-line specifications without burning your pockets. Thankfully, Vivo has launched U20. Unstoppable and Unbeatable, right? Apart from this, Vivo U20 is a perfect treat for gaming lovers.

Amazon is selling Vivo U20 at the lowest price ever. You might not get such a heavy discount ever again on Amazon. Sounds interesting so far? So, buckle your seatbelts as we are going to give you a ride through the features and the discounts that the Amazon offers:

Why we are saying unbeatable price drop, you will get to know soon. You can buy Vivo U20 by paying EMI as low as Rs.517. Apart from this, Amazon is offering an instant 10% discount on SBI Credit Cards. You might not get this huge discount again on Vivo U20 ever, so grab the phone at Rs. 9,990 before the sale ends.

Other exciting offers include No Cost EMI on selected cards, up to Rs. 7,250 off on exchange with old smartphones, and an instant 5% discount on the HSBC Cashback card.



To start with, Vivo U20 is loaded with a super glossy finish with a noticeable S-shaped hue at the rear panel which looks appealing. This gradient hue gives the phone a classy touch. The Vivo U20 is sleek at edges and feels sturdy in hands. The phone houses something which is a rare feature nowadays, Yes we are talking about the headphone jack. Vivo U20 comes with a micro USB port and speaker at the bottom while the phone has volume and power buttons at the right edge. The left side is occupied by the SIM-tray. The phone sports the trending pill-shaped camera module that houses the triple cameras and a fingerprint scanner. On the front panel, the phone offers a tear-drop notch housing the selfie camera.



You might not expect a great viewing experience in this price category but the display panel of Vivo U20 will surely surprise you. The phone is packed with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display which has a high 395 pixel per inch density, which means that pictures and videos will look sharp and crisp.



The Vivo U20 is one of the cheapest smartphones in the market when it comes to phones with a triple camera setup at the rear panel. But does it offer great pictures? Undoubtedly, Yes! Capture the world with AI triple Camera and create the best memories! The phone houses a 16MP Sony IMX499 as the main sensor, accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor giving you balanced and sharp pictures. Want to take your selfie experience to the next level? Well, the Vivo U20 is a great choice as it is powered by AI Face Beauty to give you the radiant selfies.



The phone is a boon to gaming geeks. With Snapdragon 675 chipset and up to 6GB RAM, the Vivo U20 offers a lag-free gaming experience even at high graphics settings. Vivo U20 comes with an Ultra Gaming Mode which adds a bonus cap to the phone and enhances the gaming experience. Vivo U20 runs on FunTouch OS 9.2 and is backed by Android 9.0 Pie.



Whether you are a gaming geek or a movie lover, Vivo U20 is unbeatable when it comes to battery life. With 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging technology, gear up the battery game with Vivo U20. Another feature that will surely roll your eye-balls is the Reverse Charging. Yes, you read it right. Charge other devices with Vivo U20 like a power bank and boast among your friends about this jaw-dropping feature.

Well, the phone has every feature that you need and is unbeatable when it comes to the price. So, is the phone is ready to leave Vivo’s inventory to find a place in your pocket without disturbing your finances?