VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 For 194 Post at vssc.gov.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online application for the 194 Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website.

VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited application for the 194 Graduate Apprentice Posts in various trades including Aeronautical/Aerospace Engg., Computer Sci/Engg./Electronics, Production Engg. and others. Interested and eligible candidates can visit to the VSSC Pavilion during the Centralized Selection Drive scheduled on 12 November 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that they should have First Class Engg. Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Important Date VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Centralized Selection Drive Scheduled on :12 November 2022

Vacancy Details VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job:

Aeronautical/Aerospace Engg: 15

Computer Sci/Engg:20

Electronics Engg: 43

Metallurgy: 06

Production Engg: 04

Fire and Safety Engg: 02

Hotel Management/Catering Technology: 04

B.Com(Finance and Taxation):25

B.Com(Computer Application):75

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have First Class Engg. Degree (Four/Three year duration for lateral entry) granted by a recognized University in respective field with not less than 65% marks/CGPA.

You are advised to go through the short notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Process to Download VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Go to official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) - vssc.gov.in. Go to the Recruitment Notice on the home page. Click on the link - Selection of Graduate Apprentices 2022-23 given on the home page. It will redirect you to a new page where you will get the PDF of VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification. Download and save the VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

How To Apply VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear to the VSSC Pavilion during the Centralized Selection Drive scheduled on 12 November 2022. Check the notification link for details of the interview/application process.