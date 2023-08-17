CBSE Wave Optics Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 10

Wave Optics Class 12 MCQs: Check these MCQs from NCERT Class 12 Physics Wave Optics to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2024.

Wave Optics Class 12 MCQ Questions: In this chapter, we will be discussing the wave model of light which in 1678, the Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens had put forward. The wave model could satisfactorily explain the phenomena of reflection and refraction. However, it also predicted that on refraction if the wave bends towards the normal then the speed of light would be less in the second medium. Later, it was confirmed by experiments that the speed of light in water is less than the speed in air confirming the prediction of the wave mode. When Thomas Young performed his famous interference experiment in 1801, it was firmly established that light is indeed a wave phenomenon. In this chapter, the original formulation of the Huygens principle, the derivation of the laws of reflection and refraction, the phenomenon of interference which is based on the principle of superposition, the phenomenon of diffraction which is based on the Huygens-Fresnel principle, the phenomenon of polarisation which is based on the fact that the light waves are transverse electromagnetic waves.

Wave Optics Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

Also, check:

1 From Brewster’s law of polarisation, it follows that the angle of polarisation depends upon

(a) the wavelength of light

(b) plane of polarisation’s orientation

(c) plane of vibration’s orientation

(d) None of these

Answer: (a)

2 In the propagation of electromagnetic waves, the angle between the direction of propagation and plane of polarisation is

(a) 0º

(b) 45º

(c) 90º

(d) 180º

Answer: (a)

3 Light waves can be polarised because they

(a) have high frequencies

(b) have short wavelength

(c) are transverse

(d) can be reflected

Answer: (c)

4 In the case of linearly polarized light, the magnitude of the electric field vector

(a) is parallel to the direction of propagation

(b) does not changes with time

(c) increases linearly with time

(d) varies periodically with time

Answer: (d)

5 In Young’s double slit experiment, the locus of the point P lying in a plane with a constant path difference between the two interfering waves is

(a) a hyperbola

(b) a straight line

(c) an ellipse

(d) a parabola

Answer: (a)

6 The interfering fringes formed by a thin oil film on water are seen in yellow light of sodium lamp. We find the fringes

(a) coloured

(b) black and white

(c) yellow and black

(d) coloured without yellow

Answer: (a)

7 Intensity of light depends on

(a) amplitude

(b) frequency

(c) wavelength

(d) velocity

Answer: (a)

8 Polaroid glasses are used in sunglasses since ______

They are cheaper They have a good colour They look fashionable They reduce the light intensity to half on account of polarisation

Answer: (d)

9 Which of the following is an application of the Doppler Effect?

Doppler Radius Doppler Spectrometer Doppler Velocimeter All of the above

Answer: (d)

10 A plane wave passes through a convex lens. The geometrical shape of the wavefront that emerges is

(a) plane

(b) diverging spherical

(c) converging spherical

(d) None of these

Answer: (c)

Related: