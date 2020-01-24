WB Civil Service Admit Card 2020 to Release on 27 Jan @wbpsc.gov.in, WBPSC Civil Service Exam on 09 Feb

WB Civil Service Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the exam date and admit card release date for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination 2020 for the recruitment of Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts.

WBPSC will release the admit card for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination 2020 on 27 January 2020 (Monday). All candidates who have applied for WBPSC Civil Service Exam 2020 can download WBPS Civil Service Admit Card from the official website www.pscwbapplication.in, once it is released. WBCS Admit Card Link will be active till 31 January 2020.

The Admit Card can be downloaded only from the website https://wbpsc.gov.in from 01 February 2020.

WBPSC Civil Service Admit Card and Exam Date

As per the official notice, WBPSC Civil Service Exam will be conducted on 09 February 2020 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively. WBPSC Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper on “General Studies”. There will be 200 objective type multiple choice questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of the will be two and half hours.

The standard of the paper will be of the level of knowledge as expected of a graduate of any faculty of a recognized University.

Candidates should carry their WBCS Civil Service Admit Card along with and a valid photo Id proof like PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Voter’s Card/Bank Passbook for verification process at the examination centre.