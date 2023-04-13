WBPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 Release Date Out For Civil Services Group C Posts: Download Schedule Here

West Bengal PSC has released interview admit card/schedule for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. Exam on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

WB Civil Services Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released short notice regarding the release of interview admit card/schedule for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. Examination, 2020 on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the detailed programme of personality tests for group - c services posts.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. Examination 2020 can download the admit card update from the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

You can download the detailed interview schedule directly through the link given below.

WB Civil Services Interview Schedule 2023 Update

According to the short notice released, the interview for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) posts will be held from April 27, 2023 onwards. Interview will be held till May 19, 2023 and candidates can check roll number wise the detailed day/time/board of interview for the above posts.

WB Civil Services Interview Admit Card 2023 Update

The Commission will upload the call letter and choice sheets for the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) on April 17, 2023 on its official website. To download the interview call letter, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download the admit card/schedule 2023 update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: WB Civil Services Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update