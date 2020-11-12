WB Health DV Schedule 2020 for Laboratory Technician Posts Released @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details Here

WB Health DV Schedule 2020: West Bengal Health Department has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Laboratory Technician posts on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Laboratory Technician Posts under Bardhaman Municipality, Kalna Municipality and Katwa Municipality of Purba Bardhaman Disctict can check the details DV schedule available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the notification released by the Department of Health, West Bengal, the Document Verification for the Laboratory Technician Posts will be conducted on 27 November 2020. Candidates who have shortlisted for the Document Verification round for the Laboratory Technician Posts Bardhaman Municipality, Kalna Municipality and Katwa Municipality of Purba Bardhaman Disctict can will have to appear for the same as per schedule.

Candidates who have qualified for the DV round should note that they will have to bring their original testimonials as mentioned in the short notification according to the schedule. Candidates will have to submit the self attested photocopies of all those documents in the same order as mentioned in the notification.

