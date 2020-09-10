WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 221 Staff Nurse & Other Posts

WB Health Recruitment 2020: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, North 24 Parangas, West Bengal Health Department has invited applications for the various posts such as District Consultant (Quality Monitoring), MO, FTMO, GDMO, Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Counsellor, Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant, Counsellor, Accounts Personnel and Data Manager. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts, through offline mode, in the prescribed format on or before 17 September 2020
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 17 September 2020
WB Health Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 221
- District Consultant (Quality Monitoring) - 01
- MO - 01
- FTMO - 18
- GDMO - 03
- Staff Nurse - 182
- Lab Tech - 09
- Counsellor - 01
- Hospital Attendant - 01
- Sanitary Attendant - 02
- Counsellor - 01
- Accounts Personnel - 01
- Data Manager- 01
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse & Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- District Consultant (Quality Monitoring) - Degree in Staistics
- MO - MBBS
- FTMO NUHM - MBBS with one year rotatory internship
- GDMO NHM - MBBS with one year rotatory internship
- Staff Nurse - GNM
- Lab Tech - 12th passed and DMLT. 2 years experience
- Counsellor - Graduation in Social Science
- Hospital Attendant - 10th passed
- Sanitary Attendant - 10th passed
- Accounts Personnel - B.Com with advanced knowledge of computer and experience
- Lab Tech PPT CT, WBSAP&CS - B.Sc MLT with 1-year experience or DMLT with 2 years of experience
For more information, check detailed notification link below
Age Limit:
- District Consultant (Quality Monitoring), Lab Tech, Lab Tech, Counsellor, Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant, Counsellor, Accounts Personnel, Data Manager - 40 years
- MO, FTMO, GDMO - 63 years
- Staff Nurse - 64 years
- Lab Tech (WBSAP&CS Programme) - 60 years
How to Apply for WB Health Recruitment 2020 for Staff Nurse & Other Posts ?
Interested and eligible candidates can send their application to Chief Medical Officer of Health, Banamalipore, Barasat District Hospital Campus, North 24 Parganas, Pin-700-124 latest by 17 September 2020. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website for details in this regard.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/- (Rs. 50/- for reserved category candidates)