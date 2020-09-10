WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 221 Staff Nurse & Other Posts

WB Health Recruitment 2020: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, North 24 Parangas, West Bengal Health Department has invited applications for the various posts such as District Consultant (Quality Monitoring), MO, FTMO, GDMO, Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Counsellor, Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant, Counsellor, Accounts Personnel and Data Manager. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts, through offline mode, in the prescribed format on or before 17 September 2020

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 17 September 2020

WB Health Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 221

District Consultant (Quality Monitoring) - 01

MO - 01

FTMO - 18

GDMO - 03

Staff Nurse - 182

Lab Tech - 09

Counsellor - 01

Hospital Attendant - 01

Sanitary Attendant - 02

Counsellor - 01

Accounts Personnel - 01

Data Manager- 01

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

District Consultant (Quality Monitoring) - Degree in Staistics

MO - MBBS

FTMO NUHM - MBBS with one year rotatory internship

GDMO NHM - MBBS with one year rotatory internship

Staff Nurse - GNM

Lab Tech - 12th passed and DMLT. 2 years experience

Counsellor - Graduation in Social Science

Hospital Attendant - 10th passed

Sanitary Attendant - 10th passed

Counsellor - 01

Accounts Personnel - B.Com with advanced knowledge of computer and experience

Lab Tech PPT CT, WBSAP&CS - B.Sc MLT with 1-year experience or DMLT with 2 years of experience

For more information, check detailed notification link below

Age Limit:

District Consultant (Quality Monitoring), Lab Tech, Lab Tech, Counsellor, Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant, Counsellor, Accounts Personnel, Data Manager - 40 years

MO, FTMO, GDMO - 63 years

Staff Nurse - 64 years

Lab Tech (WBSAP&CS Programme) - 60 years

How to Apply for WB Health Recruitment 2020 for Staff Nurse & Other Posts ?

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application to Chief Medical Officer of Health, Banamalipore, Barasat District Hospital Campus, North 24 Parganas, Pin-700-124 latest by 17 September 2020. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website for details in this regard.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (Rs. 50/- for reserved category candidates)

WB Health Recruitment Notification PDF