WB Health Recruitment 2021 for Medical Technologist Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Walk-in on May 10

WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification: West Bengal Health Department, Deben Mahata Government Medical College and Hospital has invited application for the recruitment of Medical Technologist post. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for interview scheduled on 10 May 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Higher Secondary Passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology with Diploma in Critical Care Technology as mentioned in the notification can apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 10 May 2021

Vacancy Details for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Medical Technologist-06

Eligibility Criteria for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Passes Higher Secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and,

A two year diploma in Critical Care Technology from State Medical Faculty, West Bengal or Bachelor in Critical Care Technology from any recognized university.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

WB Health Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF





How to Download: WB Health Recruitment 2021Notification

Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link List "Walk in Interview for the post of MT(CC) in Covid Hospital" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Notification.

Candidates should take print out of the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

How to Apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 10th May 2021 at the venue Office Chamber of Principal, DMGMCH, Purulia with the filled up application form in the prescribed format with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.