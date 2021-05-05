Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

WB Health Recruitment 2021 for Medical Technologist Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Walk-in on May 10

West Bengal Health Department, Deben Mahata Government Medical College and Hospital has invited application for the recruitment of Medical Technologist post on its official website.

Created On: May 5, 2021 12:02 IST
WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification

WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification: West Bengal Health Department, Deben Mahata Government Medical College and Hospital has invited application for the recruitment of Medical Technologist post. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for interview scheduled on 10 May 2021. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Higher Secondary Passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology with Diploma in Critical Care Technology as mentioned in the notification can apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 10 May 2021

Vacancy Details for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Medical Technologist-06

Eligibility Criteria for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Passes Higher Secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and, 
A two year diploma in Critical Care Technology from State Medical Faculty, West Bengal or Bachelor in Critical Care Technology from any recognized university. 
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

WB Health Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF

How to Download: WB Health Recruitment 2021Notification
Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career
Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.
Click on the link List "Walk in Interview for the post of MT(CC) in Covid  Hospital" given on the Home Page.
A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Notification.
Candidates should take print out of the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

How to Apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 10th May 2021 at the venue Office Chamber of Principal, DMGMCH, Purulia with the filled up application form in the prescribed format with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. 
Job Summary
Notification DateMay 5, 2021
Date Of ExamMay 10, 2021
CityHowrah
StateWest Bengal
CountryIndia
Education Qual Senior Secondary
Functional Other Funtional Area
