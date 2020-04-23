WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 24 Sweepers Posts against COVID-19, Apply @wbhealth.gov.in

WB Health Recruitment 2020 Sweepers Job Notification: West Bengal Health Department, WB has invited applications for the 24 unskilled Scavenging Personnel for R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata West Bengal. The eligible candidates willing to apply for these posts can check the official notification available on the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department-www.wbhealth.gov.in.

Notification Number: 65-HS(MS)/HF/O/HS(MS)/S-03/2020

Vacancy Details

Total -24 Posts

Isolation Ward-8 Sweepers

SARI Ward-8 Sweepers

Fever Clinic-4 Sweepers

COVID Lab-4 Sweepers

Candidates applying for West Bengal Health Department, WB Job Notification for 24 unskilled Scavenging Personnel should check the details notification available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department.

How to Download WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 24 Sweepers Posts

Visit the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department i.e.- https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/

Visit to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page of the website.

Click on the link "Temporary Engagement of 24 Nos. unskilled Scavenging Personnel at R.G. Kar MCH for the period of two month " displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen where you will get the PDF of the desired Schedule.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department to keep updated about the latest development regarding the unskilled Scavenging Personnel posts recruitment process.