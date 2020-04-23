WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 24 Sweepers Posts against COVID-19, Apply @wbhealth.gov.in

WB Health Recruitment 2020 Sweepers Job Notification: West Bengal Health Department, WB has invited applications for the 24 unskilled Scavenging Personnel for R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata West Bengal. The eligible candidates willing to apply for these posts can check the official notification available on the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department-www.wbhealth.gov.in.
Notification Number: 65-HS(MS)/HF/O/HS(MS)/S-03/2020
Vacancy Details
Total -24 Posts
Isolation Ward-8 Sweepers
SARI Ward-8 Sweepers
Fever Clinic-4 Sweepers
COVID Lab-4 Sweepers
Candidates applying for West Bengal Health Department, WB Job Notification for 24 unskilled Scavenging Personnel should check the details notification available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department.
Direct Link for WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 24 Sweepers Posts
How to Download WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 24 Sweepers Posts
- Visit the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department i.e.- https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/
- Visit to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page of the website.
- Click on the link "Temporary Engagement of 24 Nos. unskilled Scavenging Personnel at R.G. Kar MCH for the period of two month " displaying on the Home Page.
- A new window will open on your screen where you will get the PDF of the desired Schedule.
- Download the PDF and take a printout for future.
Candidates should visit on the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department to keep updated about the latest development regarding the unskilled Scavenging Personnel posts recruitment process. However, you can get all the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on www.jagranjosh.com website also.