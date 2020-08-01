WB Police Admit Card 2019 Releasing on 6 Aug, Check WB Police Constable 2019 Warder/Female Warder New interview dates here

WB Police Constable 2019 Interview-Revised Date and Admit Card Date: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has revised the interview dates for the post of Warders/Female Warders under Directorate of Correctional Services, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 on its website. All those candidates who are eligible for WB Police Constable Exam 2019 Warder/Female Warder can check the new schedule on the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the notice released on WBPRB, the board has scheduled the interview round on and from 12 August 2020 and the admit cards for the same will be released on 6 August 2020. All such candidates who provisionally selected for interview round are advised to stay tuned on the official website of WBPRB.

Candidates can check their interview date by visiting the official website. To get to know his/her date of interview candidate required to click on the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) and enter their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth in the appropriate fields.

The candidates will be able to download WB Police Constable Exam 2019 Warder/Female Warder Admit Card from 6 August onwards. Candidates will have to bring the printout of their e-call letter together will fill up Self Declaration Form before the Range Recruitment Board concerned at the time of reporting.

Earlier, the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) was to conduct the interview round from 20 July 2020 which had to postpone due to rigorous implementation of the containment policy of COVID-19 under a broad-based containment zone approach and comprehensive town-wide lockdown in some selected towns.

Now, the board will conduct WB Police Constable Warder/Female Warder Exam 2020 Phase 1 interview from 12 August 2020 to 15 September 2020 at various centres of the state through 9 recruitment boards. The schedule for the rest will be uploaded on the official website shortly. Candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website.

Download WB Police Constable Warder/Female Warder Exam 2019-20 Phase 1 Interview Schedule