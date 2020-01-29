WB Police Constable Final Exam Admit Card 2019-20 for 8419 Posts on 3 Feb @wbpolice.gov.in, Check WB Police Constable Exam Date Here

WB Police Constable Final Exam Admit Card and Exam Date 2019-20: West Bengal Police has announced the exam date and admit card date of final exam for the post of Constable (Male). As per the notice issued by West Bengal Police, the date of final written examination for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2019 has been scheduled on 16 January 2020 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1 PM. WB Police Constable Final Admit Cards will be available in the official website w.e.f. 03 February 2020. Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

All candidates who are qualified in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Measurement Test (PET) can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

WB Police Constable Final Exam Admit Card and Exam Date Notice



WB Police Constable Final Written Examination will consist of 85 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions on General Awareness and General Knowledge (25 Marks), English (25 Marks), Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard) (20 Marks) and Reasoning and Logical Analysis (15 Marks). Question paper will be framed in two languages (Bengali & Nepali) except questions on English language

Candidates will be given 1 hour to complete the test. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. 1/4 marks of the will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Qualified candidates in the final test will be called for interview round.

The recruitment is being done to fill 8419 vacancies for Constable (Male) in West Bengal Police.