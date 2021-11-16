WB Police Excise Constable Physical Admit Card 2021 Out, Download @wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card of of Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Excise constable. Check Download Link.

WB Police Excise Constable Physical Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), on 16 November 2021. Candidates who have qualified in WB Police Written Exam can download WB Police Admit Card through online mode from wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police Excise Constable Physical Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download the admit card of Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Excise constable (including lady excise constable).

WB Police Excise Constable PMT PET is scheduled to be held from 27 November to 06 December 2021 under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board at SAP 3rd Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, Barrackpore - 700120.

Those who qualify in PMT & PET will appear for Final Written Test followed by interview, verification roll and medical exam.

How to Download WB Police Excise Constable Physical Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website - wbpolice.gov.in and Visit ‘Recruitment’ section

Click on ‘Get Details’ given against ‘Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019’

Click on ‘Get Details’ given against ‘Download e-Admit Cards for PMT/ PET’

Now, click on ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PHYSICAL MEASUREMENT TEST (PMT)/PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) FOR THE POST OF EXCISE CONSTABLE (INCLUDING LADY EXCISE CONSTABLES) IN THE SUBORDINATE EXCISE SERVICE UNDER FINANCE DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL, 2019’

A new window will open where you are required to provide your Application Number and Date of Birth

WB Police Excise Constable Recruitment is being done to fill 3000 vacancies in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal.