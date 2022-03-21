WB Police Constable PMT/PET Admit Card 2022 (Out), Here's Direct Link

WB Police Constable PMT/PET Admit Card 2022 Download: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the PMT/PET admit card for recruitment to the post of Constable. Candidates who applied for WB Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam can download their admit cards from the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 is scheduled to be held from 28 March 2022. To download WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022, candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police PMT/PET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the notification link 'Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020' under recruitment section. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on 'Download e-Admit card for PMT & PET'. Enter Application No and Date of Birth. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download WB Police PMT/PET Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

WB Police PMT/PET Admit Card 2022

The candidates are advised to follow the instructions given on the admit card. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the admit card. No paper admit card will be allotted to the candidates applied online which shall be issued only in respect of offline candidates (by post only). All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert regarding the date, time

and venue of PMT & PET to the registered mobile number of the candidates. However, the Board shall not be responsible for non-receipt of such SMS due to change in mobile number and/or technical reasons. Candidates can directly download WB Police PMT/PET Admit Card by clicking on the above link.